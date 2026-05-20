Grenada wins gold at RHS Chelsea Flower Show for 9th consecutive year

Grenada has won the gold medal at the highly anticipated RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026 for the ninth year in a row. The victory also marks the 19th time that the Grenadian team has won gold at this world renowned horticultural exhibition held annually at the Royal Horticultural Society in London.

This year, the theme of Grenada’s exhibition was ‘Isle of Spice, a display of tropical flowers, foliage and spices. The award winning exhibit featured a vibrant showcase of tropical flora, spices and cultural elements which uniquely represented Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

The team said that their exhibition featured an immersive collection of orchids, ginger lilies, heliconias, anthuriums, cocoa, nutmeg and other spices which are synonymous with the “Spice Isle” of the Caribbean. With this exhibition, the team celebrated the rich bio-diversity, cultural identity and agricultural heritage of Grenada before a global audience of horticultural experts, media, dignitaries and visitors.

Sharing the development online, the High Commission for Grenada in the United Kingdom noted, “Grenada shines once again at the Chelsea Flower Show 2026, proudly securing its 19th Gold Medal, an extraordinary testament to the talent, passion, and natural beauty of the Spice Isle. Congratulations to Team Grenada on this remarkable achievement and continued excellence on the world stage.”

The Chelsea Flower Show has been hosted every year by the Royal Horticultural Society since 1913 and it is widely regarded as the pinnacle of international horticultural excellence. Every year, it attracts around 150,000 visitors including members of the Royal Family, growers, international designers and world media.

Also present at the Chelsea Flower Shower was the Governor General of Grenada, Dame Cécile La Grenade who joined the entire team and celebrated the milestone. She extended her heartfelt congratulations to the team on securing yet another gold medal at the prestigious event.

The Governor General noted that this remarkable achievement is a testament to the dedication of the horticulturists, designers and everyone who have worked tirelessly to showcase the natural beauty and rich floral heritage of the country.