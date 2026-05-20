Dominica and India sign major Pharmaceutical MoU to improve access to affordable medicines

This MoU with India will allow direct access to affordable generic medicines while supporting community projects, including roads, tourism and recreation upgrades.

Dominica: The government of Dominica and India have signed a memorandum of understanding for the purchase of medicines from India. India’s Minister of State for External Affairs, under Dominica’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr Vince Henderson signed the MoU last week.

Sharing the development, the minister said, “We signed the Pharmacopoeia Agreement with the government of India. The Minister of State and myself signed that agreement to allow Dominica to procure pharmaceuticals from India.”

The MOU is expected to significantly reduce the cost of medicines and pharmaceutical supplies in Dominica. Speaking on the development, Minister Henderson noted that the arrangement would allow the country to access affordable generic drugs and medical supplies directly from India through a government-to-government framework.

He explained that the initiative could help address ongoing challenges related to the high cost of pharmaceuticals on the international market. According to the minister, the MOU would not only support government procurement but will also create opportunities for the private sector to import medicines under the same arrangement. He added that the move could bring “tremendous relief” to the people of Dominica, particularly in the healthcare sector.

In addition to the pharmaceutical MoU, Dominica is also set to benefit from several community development initiatives under the India Quick Impact Project Grant Fund. Minister Henderson revealed that a number of projects have already been approved and agreements signed to begin implementation in the coming weeks.

Among the projects is the long-awaited Chateau Road development in Grand Bay. Henderson explained that the road project, which stretches from Bolam to the cemetery and up to the Pierre Charles Boulevard, has been a priority since he first assumed office in Grand Bay.

“We signed the agreement today and we’re hoping that in the coming weeks we will be able to draw down on the funds so that we can begin work there,” the minister stated and added that he was pleased to see progress being made on the initiative.

The foreign affairs minister further noted that additional projects have been identified across Dominica under the grant programme. These include tourism enhancement initiatives, feeder road improvements, sporting facilities and upgraded recreational spaces for children, including playgrounds.

According to Henderson, the government is aiming to expand the programme in the next round of funding. While five projects are currently being pursued, Dominica hopes to secure approval for at least 10 more small-scale community projects under the India Quick Impact Programme.

He emphasized that the partnership with India continues to provide meaningful support for national development and community relief efforts across the island.