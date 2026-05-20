Four Seasons luxury jet Airbus A321LR lands in St. Kitts and Nevis for the first time

The Airbus A321LR arrived from Morocco carrying guests bound for Four Seasons Resort Nevis, highlighting growing demand for ultra-luxury private jet travel experiences.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts marked a historic milestone on Tuesday as the luxury jet Airbus A321-253NX(LR) arrived for the first time in St. Kitts and Nevis following a seven-hour journey from Marrakech, Morocco. The guests aboard will stay at the Four Seasons Resort Nevis during their visit.

The Four Seasons Private Jet Experience is an all-inclusive luxury travel program that lasts between 13 to 24 days. The aircraft can accommodate only 48 guests, offering an exclusive and personalized journey. Prices range from around $159,000 per person to more than $235,000 per person based on double occupancy.

The program is offered in collaboration with TCS World Travel and offers private jet service, luxury accommodation, custom itineraries, fine dining and full ground transportation logistics.

The Airbus A321LR is a part of the Airbus NEO family and is equipped with advanced engines, Sharklets on the wings and extra fuel tanks for longer nonstop flights. It was selected for its long-range performance and efficiency while also operating at smaller airports closer to luxury resorts and exclusive locations.

Designed for premium travel, the aircraft features 48 handcrafted Italian leather seats in a wide 2-2 layout that also converts into full flat 6.5 foot beds. The jet also includes a private onboard lounge for relaxation, enjoying drinks and socializing during the flights.

The aircraft travels with three pilots, a global concierge, an executive chef and a medical professional to provide customized care to the guests throughout the trip. As part of the VIP experience, the luggages of the guests will be handled directly from the aircraft to the hotel room by a specialized concierge team.

Christian Clerc, President of Worldwide Hotel Operations at Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, said that the private jet service is a modern definition of luxury aviation. “The Four Seasons Private Jet experience defines modern luxury aviation, encouraging meaningful connections between people and places while delivering a seamless and highly personalised journey,” he added.

Clerc also stated that the private jet program has seen a growth in popularity over the years with “consistent sellouts, waitlists, and near perfect guest satisfaction rates.”

The President of Airbus Corporate Jets, Benoit Defforge, stated that the aircraft has a wide and tall cabin ideal for luxury air travel. “With the widest and tallest cabins of any aircraft in their class, Airbus corporate jets are wonderfully well suited to an aircruising role , helping to make journeys memorably enjoyable parts of exclusive travel experiences,” he added.

Sylvain Mariat, Head of Creative Design for Airbus Corporate Jets, explained that the cabin design is as sophisticated and elegant as that of the Four Seasons hotels all over the world.

The inaugural arrival of the Airbus A321LR in St. Kitts and Nevis also marks Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts’ position as a leader in the ultra luxury travel experience.