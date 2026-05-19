Georgetown prepares for Guyana Carnival 2026 during Independence Weekend
As the celebrations continue, events shift from J’Ouvert street festivities to beach parties, boat cruises and nightlife experiences, with “Jammers on the Water” among the festival’s most anticipated attractions.
Written by Sasha Baptiste
Published
Updated
Guyana Carnival 2026 is set to present a full week of culture, music, and non stop energy in Georgetown. The celebration will take place during Independence Weekend, from May 20 to May 26. It promises to draw a huge turnout of locals, tourists, and Caribbean music fans from all over the world.
The festival has a jam-packed calendar of themed events. From pre-fest welcome parties to high energy nightlife experiences, the carnival caters to different tastes of people. The streets and venues of Georgetown are filled with people dressed in vibrant costumes to celebrate soca, dancehall, and cultural events.
Some of the highlights of the Carnival include the jouvert and street parades. Events like Touchdown and Stink x Dutty Jouvert set the tone of the festival with paint, powder, and loud music. These events are wild and very energetic, as they mark the true beginning of the carnival atmosphere.
As the week continues, the tone of the events change to beach, boat, and nightlife experiences. “Jammers on the Water” is one of the highly anticipated events, which brings DJs and live music to the water.
Other events like Soca & Wine and Koolout will present a different feel but will continue the carnival vibe. The Road Parade brings together live music, colorful costumes, and non-stop dance.
The Guyana Carnival promotes the island on the global map through its cultural displays at the week-long celebration.
Schedule (Guyana Carnival 2026)
Wednesday, May 20 - Touchdown Meet & Greet CJIA; Touchdown Woman & Rum Edition (6 PM); Fling - The Ballerz Event (10 PM)
Thursday, May 21 - Elysium The Palms Edition (2 PM-8 PM); El Dorado Stingingnettles (7 PM)
Friday, May 22 - Champagne Life (4 PM-12 AM); Soca Supper (5 PM-1 AM); Floral Meets Thirst (5 PM); Xtra Stink x Dutty Jouvert (11 PM-6 AM)
Saturday, May 23 - Chutney Rave (8 PM); Magnum Baderation (8 PM)
Sunday, May 24 - Day Break (3 AM-8 AM); Jammers on the Water(10 AM-4 PM); Soca and Wine - Reflections (2 PM)
Monday, May 25 - Fireside Grill Brunch (10 AM); Kabisa Koolout (4 PM); Simplicity in the Sky (6 PM); Shell Down Monday (9 PM)
Tuesday, May 26 - Independence Road Parade (10 AM) Diamond Amplified; Sundance (9 PM)
Wednesday, May 27 - Pan & Soca (4 PM)
Author Profile
Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.
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