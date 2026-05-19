Trinidad: Third suspect arrested in disappearance of missing Tobago toddler Angelo Plaza

Police in Tobago expanded searches to the Studley Park landfill as investigators continued questioning three suspects linked to the disappearance of two-year-old Angelo Plaza.

Trinidad and Tobago: A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of two-year-old Angelo Tobias Plaza in Tobago. The arrest was made in Goodwood on Sunday evening, one week after the child was reported missing.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) said that another person of interest escaped the scene during the police operation. They also confirmed that Angelo’s mother, 22-year-old Kalifah Tobias, and her boyfriend, 25-year-old Shannon Miller, were also detained last Friday.

The police are questioning them separately at different police stations, as they attempt to find the child’s body and the circumstances that led to her disappearance.

TTPS said that they expanded their search operations on May 18, after receiving reports from the Studley Park landfill. Teams from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, the Tobago Emergency Management Agency, and the Hunters Search and Rescue went through different parts of the damp starting from 10 am, which continued later in the afternoon.

Investigators have not disclosed the reason that prompted the search at the landfill, but reports say that several leads are being actively pursued.

According to early reports, the toddler went missing last Monday, May 11. Angelo’s mother told the police that she and her boyfriend noticed the child was missing at around 7:30 pm after they checked their home near Cambridge Trace in Goodwood.

Authorities are urging people with any information on the case to come forward and report to the police. The child has been described as light-skinned and of mixed descent. He was only wearing a diaper before he went missing.

Residents in Tobago are still on edge as police continue their nation-wide investigation. One individual said, “We scrapes them would've done come out and who knows would've already locate this baby. Them system is too dam slow thats all I get to say with this situation.”

Another person stated, “I'm at the point where I feel the interrogation require very tough measures to get at the truth. The nation is had enough of waiting for straight forward answers.”