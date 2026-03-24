Antigua and Barbuda PM Gaston Browne calls snap elections, to be held within 90 days 

PM Browne urged Labour Party candidates to go door to door in the coming days and help residents complete voter re-registration ahead of the general election.

Antigua and Barbuda: Prime Minister Gaston Browne, in an unexpected move, has announced snap elections after he confirmed during a local radio show that the next general elections will be held within 90 days. The announcement comes well ahead of the expected electoral timeline as elections were scheduled to take place in January 2028.

During the Browne and Browne Show, he said that he has asked all of the Labour Party candidates who will contest the next general elections to use the next few days to go door to door and get the locals out to do the re-registration so that they can have their cards in time for the upcoming general election.

He urged the supporters of the ruling Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party to get ready for the early polls. It was stated by the Prime Minister that the general elections are forthcoming and widely anticipated.

Gaston Browne, who became the first prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda to be elected for three consecutive terms since 2014, added that it would be within 90 days and that the earlier the registration cards are obtained the better.

Notably, Barbados-based regional analyst Peter Wickham said earlier this week that he would advise PM Browne to consider calling a snap general election in order to capitalise on what he describes as a major momentum for the ABLP after the decisive victory of ABLP in the by-election held on March 16, 2026.

The party’s candidate Randy Baltimore, who is new to politics, secured the St Philip North seat which had previously been held for the last 50 years by Sir Robin Yearwood who had earlier announced his retirement from politics.

Baltimore defeated opposition United Progressive Party candidate Alex Browne after he got a total of 925 votes as compared to Browne’s 406.

During the last general election which took place on January 18, 2023, the Labour Party secured nine out of 17 total seats while the major opposition UPP bagged six and the Barbuda People’s Movement won one seat. The remaining seat was secured by an independent candidate.

However, the ABLP’s majority was strengthened after the murder of opposition legislator Asot Michael as its candidate Rawdon Turner secured victory in the by-election. This was followed by UPP legislator Anthony Smith crossing over to the ABLP where he was appointed Minister of Agriculture.

Now with PM Browne announcing the snap elections, the Labour Party has already revealed full slate of 17 candidates who will be contesting during the upcoming elections.

The party’s candidates across constituencies are as follows:

Anthony Smith Jr. – All Saints West

Charles Max Fernandez – St John’s Rural North

Daryll Matthew – St John’s Rural South

Dr. Philmore Benjamin – St Mary’s North

Dwayne George – St Mary’s South

E.P. Chet Greene – St Paul

Gaston Browne – St John’s City West

Kendra Chamberlain Beazer – Barbuda

Kiz Johnson – St Philip South

Lamin Newton – All Saints East and St Luke

Maria Browne – St John’s Rural East

Melford Nicholas – St John’s City East

Michael Freeland – St George

Michael Joseph – St John’s Rural West

Randy Baltimore – St Philip North

Rawdon Turner – St Peter