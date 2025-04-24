EBC slammed for sending Polling Card to man who died 22 years ago

The brother of the deceased, Siewdath Bahal, shared images of the polling card and his brother’s death certificate on social media, drawing widespread attention from the public.

Trinidad and Tobago: Mark, a leading face for UNC in his recent media briefing held at the office of opposition in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago has slammed EBC for their integrity. Shedding light on a recent incident, Senator Mark revealed that a polling card has recently been issued in the name of a man who died 22 years ago, highlighting the accuracy of total toll.

The brother of the deceased voter, Siewdath Bahal has notably shared the pictures of the polling card along with the death certificate of his brother on social media which has garnered attention of the locals. Bahal noted that his sibling’s death was formally registered years ago, however the EBC has still not updated their records.

Senator Mark Bahal added that the same happened during the 2010 elections, when PNM was in power, however the same was corrected in 2015. He urged the officials to comprehensively audit their data and update the records.

Bahal who has also worked with EBC in the late 1990s and early 2000s emphasized that the voter list updates were done through village visits, but now he is ‘unaware of the current process’.

“It is very strange to know that he died in 2003, and we are in 2025,” he stated.

The Senator in the media conference claimed that the PNM is working with the EBC to frustrate the people of Trinidad and Tobago. He extended a clean warning emphasizing that the integrity of the election processes should net get disturbed.

“A storm is brewing because any party that uses the EBC to undermine to compromise the integrity of the election process is begging for trouble and a storm is brewing and we warn the EBC to not frustrate the will of the majority of the people,” Senator Mark said.

UNC calls EBC as ‘Corrupted Mess’

The UNC in response to the alleged incident called it a “Corrupted Mess” and demanded a thorough investigation. The UNC has previously questioned EBC for election integrity as well and held a meeting with the council to discuss the upcoming elections.

During this meet, they demanded a clean electoral system, which they stated is crucial to safeguard the nation’s democracy. They demanded international observers and a check on the returning officers.