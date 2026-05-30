2026-05-30 10:42:35
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Teenager shot by Police during Sophia, Georgetown arrest; Condition stable

The teenager was shot in the abdomen after police attempted to arrest him in connection with a robbery investigation.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Guyana: A 19-year-old labourer was shot and injured by a police officer on Thursday morning, May 28, at Block ‘E’ of Sophia, Georgetown. The incident took place at around 9:20 am, after police on mobile patrol received information that the teenager was wanted in connection with an alleged Robbery Under Arms investigation.

According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the officers spotted the 19-year-old riding a motorcycle and tried to stop him. Police said that the young man tried to escape the scene and reached the front yard of his house. He abandoned his motorcycle and ran further into the property.

The police caught up to him and fired one round using their service firearm, wounding the teenager on the left side of his abdomen. The injured man was taken into custody and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation for emergency care. He is still hospitalized and his condition is stable.

The Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) launched an investigation into the incident. They recovered one 9mm spent round at the scene, while the firearm used during the incident has been seized for analysis.

Locals have divided into two groups on the internet. One supports the action of the officer for shooting the teenager while the others are criticising them as the action could have taken his life.

One individual said, “The rank need more training. Aim to the head. The rank should be promoted,” while another stated, “No matter what happened, shooting recklessly could have been fatal.”

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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