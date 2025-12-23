Guyana: Mother loses baby and womb after 12-hr labour at Georgetown Public Hospital 

The woman said she lost her unborn baby and her womb after more than 12 hours of labour on November 8, despite being classified as high-risk and admitted a day earlier.

Guyana: In a shocking development, a mother in Guyana lost her baby and her womb after a 12-hour long labour at Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) on November 8, 2025. The grieving mother from Kanevilla, East Bank Demerara opened about her devastating experience a month after she underwent it.

Nelissa Chetram, a mother of five, while talking to local news channel Kaieteur News said that her baby girl Athena would still be alive if doctors at the GPHC had approved her repeated and multiple requests for an emergency Caesarean section.

The woman claimed that she lost both her unborn child as well as her womb after undergoing more than 12 hours of labour on November 8. She said that she was classified as a high-risk patient and was admitted at the hospital a day before the incident following early labour pains.

The woman noted that her condition continued to deteriorate since the moment her water broke. Chetram recounted her experience that despite increasing exhaustion, shortness of breath and repeated pleas for a C section, doctors at GPHC insisted that she continue pushing.

I was too weak, and I had not eaten properly, and the baby was not coming.

While recalling the incident, she said that one doctor told her that patients cannot ask for a C-section and that the procedure needs a medical indication. After prolonged hours of labour, doctors eventually decided to operate however during surgery the woman said that she was informed that her womb had ruptured and would need to be surgically removed.

As the woman was still recovering, she was told by a pediatrician that her newborn had developed complications which is why she died. Chetram claimed that the delay is what caused this and added that the loss has been especially painful as the baby was her husband’s first child.

On the other hand, officials from the Georgetown Public Hospital, when asked to comment on the incident, said that proper protocols were followed during her labour and that the doctors acted to save the woman’s life once complications came up.

They continued to highlight that C-section surgeries are not performed solely on the request of the patient and are only done when clinical indicators are present. The maternity department of GPHC also said that Chetram was a grand multiparity patient as she had already delivered five or more children which further placed her at a higher risk of uterine rupture regardless of intervention. Hospital officials stressed that the surgery became lifesaving once complications developed however Chetram remains unconvinced and insisted that earlier intervention could have prevented the tragic outcome.