Guyana: Mother blames delayed care for daughter’s death at GPHC

Teen's condition worsened as medical attention was delayed for hours, despite repeated concerns from her mother about her deteriorating health.

Guyana: The grieving mother of 16-year-old Onessia Andrea, who died at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), has expressed deep frustration over delayed medical care and the handling of her daughter's condition, which she believes led to the tragic death.

Euronica Andrews, mother of 16-year-old Onessia Andrea, reported that she first admitted her to Enmore on Friday, December 12, as she was in visible physical pain and had not eaten or taken any fluids the entire day.

Following her arrival at the hospital, Andrews narrates that the medical staff at the hospital moved slowly and did not escalate her care, even after they examined her as having an elevated heart rate, unusually high blood pressure.

The mother painfully stated that maybe if her “babygirl” was complaining throughout they would have administered proper and urgent care to her as she recollected that it was only after much repeated requests did the nurses give her fluids.

16-year-old Onessia Andrea was then transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where Andrews expected that they would receive better care but tragically the neglect and delays continued.

Despite their early arrival in mid-afternoon, Andrews painfully recalled that her 16-year-old daughter was not sent to the High Dependency Unit (HDU) or Intensive Care Unit (ICU) but was left unattended for hours in a ward without continuous monitoring despite her deteriorating health condition.

“They left her to progressively get worse.” Andrews stated that attention was given to her daughter after 24 hours when her condition had gotten significantly worse and they had to transfer her to the HDU.

“The system failed my child.” Andrews claims critical investigations, including imaging and specialist consultations, were ordered too late, as her daughter had already begun struggling to breath as she sat by her bedside holding her hand and praying.

“How do I not get angry? I’m left with memories, while they get to eat and drink for the holidays.” She stated that despite her repeatedly raising concerns about worsening symptoms, including weakness and loss of mobility, the medical personnel only paid attention to her once she was already in critical condition.

Andrews' allegations have raised serious questions about emergency response, escalation of care, and patient advocacy within the public health system. Health authorities are yet to publicly respond to the claims and situation that she and her daughter were in.