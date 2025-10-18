Guyana Police investigate shooting and robbery of mechanic in Georgetown

The mechanic, injured during a shooting and robbery on October 14, 2025, was rushed to Georgetown Public Hospital and is now in stable condition.

Guyana: The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has launched an official investigation into a shooting and robbing incident of 27-year-old mechanic at Howes and Ketley Streets, on Tuesday.

According to police preliminary reports, the tragic incident happened on October 14, 2025 after the 27-year-old mechanic was approached by two identifiable men, with one reportedly armed with a handgun.

The two men reportedly cornered him, discharged several rounds, reportedly injuring him with gunshots before robbing him of a gold chain. Following the robbery, the two suspects reportedly fled from the scene on their motorbike leaving the 27-year-old on the floor calling for help.

Reportedly, the wounded mechanic was then taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation by citizens, where he remains in a stable condition, under medical treatment.

Following the report of the incident the Guyana Police Force (GPF) have reportedly intensified patrols in the area and launched a full-scale investigation into the gunned down robbery incident where upon reviewing the scene the investigators recovered spent shells.

The police are reportedly already pursuing leads in their efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice as they have already begun reviewing the surveillance footage to identify the prime suspects.