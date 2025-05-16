Nigerian experts to join Grenada’s medical sector: Health Minister Philip Telesford

Grenada: Minister of Health Philip Telesford has revealed that the Government of Grenada has signed an agreement with the Government of Nigeria which will see the health system of the country having healthcare specialists offering their services.

During a news conference on May 14, Telesford said that the government has signed an agreement with the government of Nigeria for some professionals, some specialists to come into the system and it will include nine or so specialists. He said that while responding to a question regarding the administration’s plan to increase staff in the public sector healthcare system.

The Minister added that the government will continue to build these strategic ties with international partners to have other healthcare providers take up opportunities in Grenada. He added that the administration recognise that it does not and will not have all of the resources locally which is why they definitely have to hire in resources that they do not have.

Teleford further appealed for more locals of Grenada, especially the youth, to prepare themselves to take up the various opportunities that will become directly available and indirectly from the proposed climate-smart resilience medical complex which is envisaged to become the medical destination of choice for the Americas.

During the conference, he said that he wants to encourage the youth to sign up to take up opportunities that are available and this medical city which they speak about is going to bring about major economic benefits for the population, not just in medicine, but there are several peripheral service which are going to happen and additionally the economy is going to be buoyed out of this significant investment.

This new agreement by the government of Grenada is being seen as an isle opportunity for the youth to engage in the medical sector and learn from the experts who will be arriving to the island nation from the African country of Nigeria.