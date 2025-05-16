Grenada’s Spice Island Beach Resort wins 2024 British Airways Holidays Customer Excellence Award

Grenada: The award-winning Spice Island Beach Resort in Grenada has earned yet another prestigious honour as it received a British Airways Holidays Customer Excellence Awards for 2024, announced the Grenada Tourism Authority.

While sharing the development, the authority said that this recognition celebrates the outstanding service of the resort, its world class facilities along with consistent delivery of exceptional guest experiences. The resort also received an impressive overall rating of a whopping 4.8 out of 5 which was based on verified and unbiased guest reviews.

The President and Managing Director of the resort, Janelle Hopkin also expressed his excitement over the achievement and said that at Spice Island Beach Resort, the team believes in genuine hospitality which begins with heartfelt service. Hopkin added that to be recognised by British Airways Holidays customers with such a good rating is both a true honour and a reflection of the team’s dedication to creating an extraordinary guest experience.

She also said that this award motivates the team to keep raising the bar as they redefine Caribbean luxury for a new generation.

Notably, British Airways Holidays is one of the leading tour operators of the United Kingdom and it relies on authentic customer feedback to identify top-rated hotels as it is committed to provide high quality holidays to its customers. Moreover, the reviews are certified by Feefo which the world’s largest verified buyer review platform.

Andrew Flintham, Managing Director at British Airways Holidays said that he is delighted to recognise and celebrate outstanding hotels which share its commitment to creating unforgettable experiences for the guests.

He added that this customer excellence award showcases the high quality hotels which they are proud to work with and helps the customers make the right choice for them so that they can fully embrace their time away and take their vacations seriously.

The Spice Island Beach Resort is known for its idyllic beachfront setting and impeccable hospitality and has also received recent acclaim from Forbes Vetted, Caribbean Journal and USA Today’s 10Best Readers Choice. These honours and awards, according to the tourism authority, underscore the dedication of the resort to excellence and its unique blend of refined luxury and authentic Caribbean charm.