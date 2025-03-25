Tuesday, 25th March 2025
Grenada’s Spice Island Beach Resort earns top honors as Best All-Inclusive Luxury Retreat in Caribbean

Forbes Vetted recognized Grenada's Spice Island Beach Resort as the Best Beachfront All-Inclusive Resort in the Caribbean, praising its exceptional suites and unparalleled service.

Grenada: The award-winning Spice Island Beach Resort in Grenada continues to set the standard for luxury in the Caribbean region as it earned accolades from a number of prestigious travel publications this month. Known for its breathtaking beachfront setting and world-class hospitality, the resort has recently been recognised among the best all-inclusive destinations by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice, Forbes Vetted and Caribbean Journal.

According to the information, Forbes Vetted recognised the Spice Island Beach Resort as the Best Beachfront All-Inclusive Resort in the Caribbean and highlighted its exceptional beachfront suites as well as the unparalleled service offered by the staff.

USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice named the resort among its list of best ‘All-Inclusive Resorts in the Caribbean. The magazine recognised the resort’s commitment towards exceptional service, fine dining along with eco-luxury accommodations. On the other hand, the resort has also been featured in Caribbean Journal’s ‘25 Best All-Inclusive Resorts in the Caribbean for this year’ and emphasised its dedication towards delivering luxurious and authentic Caribbean experiences.

Following the achievements, President and Managing Director of Spice Island Beach Resort said that at the resort, his team takes immense pride in curating an experience which is equally luxurious and authentically Caribbean. He added that it is an honour to see the commitment towards sustainability, hospitality and personalized service celebrated on such an international scale. 

He further noted that these accolades showcase the unwavering dedication of the resort towards excellence, mixing authentic Caribbean charm with refined luxury. As a family owned, AAA Five Diamond-rated property, the resort remains the definitive 21st century Caribbean luxury retreat and an ideal all-inclusive island oasis to rest, relax and recharge in the Caribbean region. 

Notably, the luxurious property is perennially rated as the definitive, 21st century luxury Caribbean retreat and the resort comprises of 64 elegantly appointed suites which includes 17 featuring private swimming pools, along with 32 beachfront suites. 

Monica Walker

