Grenada Breaks Records: 26th consecutive year of tourism growth marks historic milestones

Grenada has achieved another milestone in its tourism sector after it recorded positive growth for 26th consecutive year since September 2022.

The development was announced by the Grenada Tourism Authority on Monday noting that the island has seen major increases in visitor arrivals with a notable 30% increase in arrivals during the first quarter of last year and a historic peak of more than 20,000 visitor arrivals within a single month by December 2023.

It is reported that the growth continued into this year, with a whopping 17 percent year over year increase in visitor numbers.

Reportedly, February 2024 was especially impressive with a record arrivals of 19,608 people, that is a 31.7% increase as compared to the same month last year.

The tourism officials attributed this surge to the 50th Independence Anniversary celebrations of Grenada, which attracted visitors for several major international markets.

The CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority, Petra Roach reflected on the positive growth and called it a proud moment for Grenada. She said that this growth reflects the resilience and determination of the tourism stakeholders as well as the allure of the island as a destination which captivates travellers.

She further shared the major factors which contributed to this major success and said that it is because of the increased air connectivity with new routes from airlines such as Air Canada, JetBlue and WestJet and the addition of two luxury properties on the island including Silversands Beach House and Six Senses.

Not only this but the island has also achieved several international recognitions including awards from USA Today and Condé Nast Traveler.

Moreover, underwater attractions have also played a major role with the expansion of the Molinere Underwater Sculpture Park as well as the launch of the Carriacou Underwater Sculpture Park which helped in strengthening the reputation of Grenada as a top diving destination.

This tourism growth has further been enhanced by notable media exposure including various appearances in television series such as Below Deck and The Fortune Hotel, which have introduced the island to millions of viewers across the globe.

Chairman of the Grenada Tourism Authority, Randall Dolland further highlighted the collaborative efforts behind this achievement. He said that the island’s ability to attract and retain visitors is a direct reflection of the dedication of the stakeholders, the richness of the culture as well as the enduring allure of its natural beauty.