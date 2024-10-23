Barbados Food and Rum Festival receives Caribbean's Best Culinary Festival award

The highly renowned Barbados Food and Rum Festival has been named the Best Culinary Festival of the Caribbean for the 2nd year in a row.



While sharing the update on its official Facebook page, Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. noted, "We are pleased to announce that we have once again been named the Caribbean's Best Culinary Festival by the World Culinary Awards for the second consecutive year!"



They further added that they are incredibly honored to receive this award again and added, "We can't wait to welcome you from October 24-27!"



The award was announced for this popular festival earlier this week in Dubai. This marks the second year in a row that the festival has been recognized for its culinary excellence on the global stage.



The CEO of BTMI, Andrea Franklin said that her team is incredibly proud to receive this prestigious award for the 2nd consecutive year. She noted that this is a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in the Barbados Food and Rum Festival, from the talented chefs and mixologists to the partners and sponsors.



According to her, this recognition not only celebrates the unique culinary experience but also reinforces Barbados as the culinary capital of the Caribbean. Notably, the 2024 edition of the Barbados Food and Rum Festival will be held from October 24 to 27, 2024.



The festival is described as the 'Ultimate Foodie Dream Weekend' and it promises to be even more enticing with a dynamic lineup of culinary events, including Liquid Gold Feast, Rum Route, Rise and Rum Breakfast, Beach Party, Oistins Under the Stars, Chef Classics, Culture of Cuisine Talks, Bajan Fair and the inaugural Rum Night.



The festival is set to feature local as well as international culinary talent along with young aspiring chefs.



This Thursday will mark the official beginning of the 2024 Barbados Food & Rum Festival and it will feature a live demo with Chefs Damian Leach and Renee Blackman alongside live performances, DJ, vendors and more. The BTMI noted that the admission to the event is free of cost and invited everyone to be part of it.