Know schedule of free Community Pop-Ups leading up to Barbados Food and Rum Festival

The Barbados Food and Rum Festival organisers has unveiled a series of upcoming Community Pop-Ups which are all dedicated to embracing the spirit of the community.



These events will take place in September and October, setting up the stage for the main festival from October 24 to 27, 2024.



While inviting everyone to these free events, the organizers said, “Here is the schedule of our upcoming Community Pop-Ups. Join us for these free events, dedicated to embracing the spirit of the community!”



The community events will take place on September 6, 21 and 27 and October 5 and 11. It is being said that all these events will feature a number of local cuisine offered by various vendors at discounted prices.



The organisers also remarked that the Barbados Food and Rum Festival is where it all culminates but the community is the heart and soul of Barbadian culture.

The schedule of Community Pop-Ups is as follows:

Friday, September 6 – Warrens Office Complex Carpark at Warrens, St Michael (6 pm to 9 pm)

Saturday, September 21 – Worthing Square at Worthing, Christ Church (3 pm to 7 pm)

Friday, September 27 – To be announced

Saturday, October 5 – Barbados Pork Festival at Spring Garden, St Michael (12 pm to 8 pm)

Friday, October 11 – Warrens Office Complex Carpark at Warrens, St Michael (6 pm to 9 pm)

This highly anticipated festival was officially launched on August 21 and will feature 29 local chefs and mixologists from October 24 to 27 this year.



The CEO of the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc, Andrea Franklin, during the festival’s launch said that culinary tourism is not just a component of the tourism strategy it is an important force driving the narrative of the island as a premier travel destination.



She emphasised that Barbados’ food and drink heritage, especially its association with rum, wherein it proudly hold the title of the birthplace of this iconic spirit forms an important part of its cultural identity.



Franklin noted tat Barbados Food and Rum Festival serves as a dynamic platform to celebrate as well as share this rich heritage. On this note, she invited everyone to be part of the festival and its community events.



