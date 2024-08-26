Monday, 26th August 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Know schedule of free Community Pop-Ups leading up to Barbados Food and Rum Festival

These events will take place in September and October, setting up the stage for the main festival from October 24 to 27, 2024.

Monday, 26th August 2024

The Barbados Food and Rum Festival organisers has unveiled a series of upcoming Community Pop-Ups which are all dedicated to embracing the spirit of the community.

These events will take place in September and October, setting up the stage for the main festival from October 24 to 27, 2024.

While inviting everyone to these free events, the organizers said, “Here is the schedule of our upcoming Community Pop-Ups. Join us for these free events, dedicated to embracing the spirit of the community!”

The community events will take place on September 6, 21 and 27 and October 5 and 11. It is being said that all these events will feature a number of local cuisine offered by various vendors at discounted prices.

The organisers also remarked that the Barbados Food and Rum Festival is where it all culminates but the community is the heart and soul of Barbadian culture. 

The schedule of Community Pop-Ups is as follows:

  • Friday, September 6 – Warrens Office Complex Carpark at Warrens, St Michael (6 pm to 9 pm)
  • Saturday, September 21 – Worthing Square at Worthing, Christ Church (3 pm to 7 pm)
  • Friday, September 27 – To be announced
  • Saturday, October 5 – Barbados Pork Festival at Spring Garden, St Michael (12 pm to 8 pm)
  • Friday, October 11 – Warrens Office Complex Carpark at Warrens, St Michael (6 pm to 9 pm)

This highly anticipated festival was officially launched on August 21 and will feature 29 local chefs and mixologists from October 24 to 27 this year.
 
The CEO of the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc, Andrea Franklin, during the festival’s launch said that culinary tourism is not just a component of the tourism strategy it is an important force driving the narrative of the island as a premier travel destination.

She emphasised that Barbados’ food and drink heritage, especially its association with rum, wherein it proudly hold the title of the birthplace of this iconic spirit forms an important part of its cultural identity. 

Franklin noted tat Barbados Food and Rum Festival serves as a dynamic platform to celebrate as well as share this rich heritage. On this note, she invited everyone to be part of the festival and its community events.

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Ruthlyn Williams (image from police).
Uncategorised

St Kitts and Nevis: Police looking for missing teen

Monday, 26th August 2024

Uncategorised

Guyana President and Opposition leader to meet next week

Monday, 26th August 2024

Uncategorised

Jamaica: $400 million for on-lending to MSMEs

Monday, 26th August 2024

St Kitts and Nevis health Minister of health Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett
Uncategorised

St Kitts and Nevis ICT Minister joins for 2020 Caribbean Economic Forum

Monday, 26th August 2024

CEO Emmanuel works to enhance CIP Saint Lucia, focuses on due diligence
Uncategorised

CEO Emmanuel works to enhance CIP Saint Lucia, focuses on due diligence

Monday, 26th August 2024

Saint Lucia to begin 2024 with Nobel Laureate Festival (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

24 day long Nobel Laureate Festival starts in Saint Lucia on Sunday

Monday, 26th August 2024

TripAdvisor names Caille Blanc Saint Lucia as premier bed and breakfast establishment
Uncategorised

TripAdvisor names Caille Blanc Saint Lucia as premier bed and breakfast e...

Monday, 26th August 2024

Saint Lucia

Ackeem Auguste's triple century leads Saint Lucia to win by an inning aga...

Monday, 26th August 2024