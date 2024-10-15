Olympic champions Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield get engaged in dreamy proposal

American Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles and fellow sprint medalist from Jamaica Junelle Bromfield are engaged. The 27-year-old Noah shows off the proposal, featuring a candle and sparkler-lit rose-covered heart display with the question 'Will you marry me?' displayed on a neon sign.



While sharing the video on his official Instagram account, Noah captioned the sweet video, "To My Future Wife I Will Love You Forever."



The dreamy proposal took place on October 12, 2024, making the pair life partners forever. Junelle said yes as her family and friends cheered before she flashed a diamond sparkler in a fun Instagram video with friends for everyone to see.

Shortly after sharing the big moment, the athletes received well-wishes from several celebrity friends in the comments section. American actor Terry Crews wrote, "Congratulations, you guys!" while Twilight star Taylor Lautner wrote 'Let's Go' and fellow Olympian Coco Gauff shared several confetti emojis, adding 'congratulations.'

Following their engagement post, the social media finally showed love for the couple amid the recent hate and trolling, which stemmed from a single statement of Noah, who casually mentioned that he had been receiving 'drama' from Jamaican camps for years now.



Soon after this, Jamaicans were calling Junelle a traitor and backstabber, but Noah stuck with the love of his life and showed his support throughout the trolling phase.

Notably, both Noah and Junelle competed at the last two Olympics. Noah won the 200 meter bronze at the Tokyo and Paris Games, in addition to becoming the first US man to win the Olympic 100 meter since 2004.



On the other hand, Junelle was part of Jamaica's women's four by 400 meter team that won bronze in Tokyo, plus the mixed four by 400 meter that placed seventh in Paris. She made the individual 400m semifinals, and was part of the Jamaican mixed four by 400 meter that placed fifth.



The pair have known each other for at least eight years and have been in a relationship since summer 2022. Earlier this year, the couple opened up about what initially drew them together.



Junelle said during a podcast in March, "When we became friends, I told him that I liked him because of his brutal honesty," and she referred to her romance with Noah as her best relationship ever.