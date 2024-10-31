Winair announces twice weekly flights from St Maarten to Saint Lucia, starting Nov 16

Saint Lucia: WINAIR is all set to commence its services from Princess Juliana International Airport, St Maarten to George F. L. Charles Airport, Saint Lucia (SLU) from November 16, 2024 onwards.



The development was confirmed earlier this week by the CEO of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, Louis Lewis who welcomed the CEO of WINAIR and Dhanash Ramdath, Consultant of Continuous Improvement to Saint Lucia.



They sat down with the representatives from local media to introduce the upcoming service connecting Saint Lucia to the northern Caribbean region.



According to the information, WINAIR will service Saint Lucia on Tuesdays, arriving at 11:15 am and on Saturdays via St. Vincent arriving at 1:05 pm.



This new route is expected to significantly increase regional arrivals to Saint Lucia and create more opportunities for connections to Europe.



During the press conference, the President & CEO of WinAir, Hans Van de Velde outlined that this strategic addition marks a vital expansion of the airline’s Caribbean routes and reinforfces the longstanding role of the airline in fostering regional travel.



He added that Winair has been a trusted name in the Caribbean region for more than 60 years now and it has been able to survive all the difficult times including hurricanes and covid.



“There are quite some people from Saint Lucia living in Saint Martin, and I can know from personal experience trying to get here. It's impossible. So it was a pretty easy choice to look at the size of Saint Lucia. Looking at the fact that quite some Saint Lucians live in Saint Martin, say, okay, let's start flights. To be honest, our only question was how many and which routing began in November 16th winner will operate at 48 seater ATR turboprop twice weekly on Tuesdays and Saturdays,” said the CEO.



In three weeks from now, the air carrier will open its first flight for the first time in many years between St Maarten and Saint Lucia.



The flights will travel from St Maartin to Saint Lucia, with a return route via Saint Vincent to St Maarten.



Winner prides itself on being one of the most stable and punctual airlines, boasting an on time performance well above the international standard of 85%.