Which? celebrates Grenada as best Caribbean Island for foodies and overall destination

Petra Roach, CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority, highlighted that the recognition by Which? is a game changer for the island's visibility.

Grenada has been honoured as the best Caribbean Island for foodies, while also securing the position as the Top Overall Caribbean Island in a widely appreciated UK Consumer survey Which? Travel. The country outshined, Barbados, Jamaica, and Saint Lucia with an impressive score of 82%.

“The UK is a vital market for Grenada, and to be named the best Caribbean destination by which? a trusted authority in consumer choice, is a game changer for our visibility. This validation reassures potential travellers that Grenada offers an unparallel experience, from our vibrant culinary scene to our unspoiled natural beauty. We will continue to leverage this endorsement to drive bookings, showcase our island’s unique offerings, and ensure every visitor leaves with unforgettable memories.”

The Chairman of the Grenada Tourism Authority, Randall Dolland also expressed his excitement over the recognition noting, that the recognition is the a testament to Grenada's world class tourism. He added that their commitment to preserving the island’s culture, natural beauty, and warm hospitality that sets them apart.

“This recognition not only strengthens our brand positioning but also provides a competitive edge in attracting high-value travellers looking for authentic, immersive experiences,” the chairman added.

Why was Grenada awarded this recognition?

Which? Specifically lauded Grenada for its rich cultural heritage and its production of fine spices including nutmeg, cinnamon and cocoa. These spices produced in Grenada have a distinct flavour, further shaping its reputation as a food lover’s paradise. According to the survey, one of the most visited foodie experiences featured in the survey is the bean-to-bar tour at Belmont estate, which is known for providing visitors a unique view of Grenada's renowned eco farms and help them participate in hands on chocolate making.

Which? further praised Grenada for its breathtaking landscapes and welcoming atmosphere stating that no place in Grenada feels overly touristy.

How recognition from Which? Will boost Grenada's Tourism Industry

Which? is notably an independent, non-profit organisation known for its rigorous, unbiased evaluations based on real traveller experiences. The organisation is widely lauded among UK citizens who rely relentlessly on the magazine to outline their travel decisions. This further enhances Grenada's reputation and also serves as a powerful opportunity to attract tourists from island’s one of the biggest tourist markets.