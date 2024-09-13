CPL 2024: Saint Lucia Kings returns to victory, Johnson Charles hit 3000 runs

Defeating the Patriots by 5 wickets at their home ground, Kings won the match following two losses in a row and slipping down on the fifth position in the points table.

Saint Lucia Kings returned to its winning streak in the match against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots for the ongoing 2024 Caribbean Premier League on Thursday night.

Defeating the Patriots by 5 wickets at their home ground, Kings won the match following two losses in a row and slipping down on the fifth position in the points table.

With a powerful partnership between Skipper Faf du Plessis Johnson Charles, Kings made their way to victory by chasing the target in just 16.3 overs. The latter also hit the longest six of the day with 89 metres followed by Tim Seifert with 89m and Faf du Plessis with 86m.

The victory for the Kings pushed them to third position on the table while securing six points with three wins in the tournament. On the other hand, the losing streak of Patriots is also continued in the match and made them remain at the bottom of the table after securing six defeats in a row and seven matches.

SKN Patriots secured victory in one match of the tournament and gained two points in the points table.

After winning the toss, the Kings chose to bowl first and made Patriots set the target of 174 runs as team made 173 runs with the loss of 5 wickets in 20 overs. Andre Fletcher from Patriots made 62 runs off 50 deliveries, while Rilee Rossouw made 50 runs off 31 balls.

The bowling performance of Patriots was shown by Wannindu Hasaranga who took two wickets in three overs with 13 runs only.

On the other hand, the Kings gained victorious momentum in the powerplay with a powerful knock from Skipper Plessis. He hit his half-century and made 62 runs off 31 deliveries before he was taken down by Josh Clarkson of Patriots.

However, he was well supported by Johnson Charles who made 74 runs off 42 deliveries and led the team towards the victory. The skipper expressed delight and said that it was a good game of cricket with some great performances.

Johnson Charles scored 3000 runs

Johnson Charles of Saint Lucia Kings became the first player to score 3000 runs in the 2024 Caribbean Premier League. With his performance, he became the “Player of the Match” and made his team win the third match of their campaign out of five.

Congratulations have been poured in for his performance and stated that this was the great milestone by the cricketer.

The first position in the points table was secured by Guyana Amazon Warriors with three victories in a row, followed by Barbados Royals on the second position with three victories in a row and Saint Lucia Kings on the third position with three victories overall.