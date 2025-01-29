Wednesday, 29th January 2025
Facebook Instagram X Mail

PM Drew unveils 128-slice CT scan at JNF hospital, one of only four in entire Caribbean

PM Drew emphasized that the new machine will enhance the hospital's diagnostic capabilities and improve healthcare quality for all citizens.

Wednesday, 29th January 2025

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew, on Monday, took a brief tour of the JNF General Hospital which now houses the new 128-slice computed tomography (CT) scan machine. This CT scan, which comes equipped with an injector that can diagnose cardiac ailments, is one of only four in the entire Caribbean region.  

During the visit, PM Drew highlighted the importance of this new machine saying that this advanced piece of technology will significantly boost the diagnostic capabilities of the hospital and will eventually improve the quality of healthcare available to all citizens.  

He further noted that training for hospital staff on the proper use and maintenance of this new equipment is expected to commence this week, allowing them properly to know the usage of this highly efficient equipment.   

According to the PM, the addition of this 128-slice CT scan is a huge advancement for the JNF General Hospital and St Kitts and Nevis as a whole and it further positions the island as a leader in regional healthcare services.  

Notably, the Prime Minister was at the hospital to attend a brief ceremony ahead of the specialised training for emergency medicine professionals. This training was necessary as the Ministry of Health seeks to continuously improve healthcare standards in St. Kitts and Nevis. This crucial training is being facilitated by a team of U.S. board-certified emergency medicine physicians, led by Dr. Kaylah Maloney. 

This first phase of training includes echocardiograms, emergency lung ultrasounds, and advanced cardiac life support, in addition to CME sessions on common emergency conditions. 

During the ceremony, Dr Drew thanked Dr Maloney for answering the call of the government for professionals in the diaspora to help in the development of the Federation. 

He stated, “As we know, the emergency room is one of the areas where we have had challenges over the years. We have not had the pleasure of having emergency room specialists. As you know, in the US, not every emergency room is manned by emergency room specialists. You go out of the major cities and the emergency rooms are manned a lot of times by family doctors who have extra training in emergency room medicine.” 

He added that but in St Kitts and Nevis there are young people who are talented, educated and eager to learn so that they can improve their skills and build their confidence, eventually delivering the best healthcare services and this training will help them with that.  

With all these developments at the JNF General Hospital, Prime Minister Drew said that he is committed to enhance the quality of healthcare services so that locals would not have to fly out in case of emergencies. 

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

Brantley's efforts to strengthen global diplomacy expands St Kitts diplom...

Wednesday, 29th January 2025

Uncategorised

Jamaica Cancer Society welcomes move to enact tobacco legislation

Wednesday, 29th January 2025

Uncategorised

Grenada: Voting underway in 2018 general election

Wednesday, 29th January 2025

Uncategorised

TS Dorian watch for Dominica has been discontinued, flood watch in effect...

Wednesday, 29th January 2025

St Kitts and Nevis govt hands over 20 new homes in Stapleton community
Uncategorised

St Kitts and Nevis govt hands over 20 new homes in Stapleton community

Wednesday, 29th January 2025

Uncategorised

A week after earthquake, Haiti bury their dead

Wednesday, 29th January 2025

The government of St Lucia, under the administration of Prime Minister Allen Chastanet, have listed down the improvement projects on the Rodnet Bay Highway.
Uncategorised

Improvement projects on the Rodnet Bay Highway employs 100 people: PM Cha...

Wednesday, 29th January 2025

Jamaica

Jamaica: 6-month pregnant woman found dead, wrapped in plastic bag

Wednesday, 29th January 2025