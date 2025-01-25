PM Drew meets King Charles III at Sandringham, discusses matters of mutual interest

In the meeting, Prime Minister Drew shared his enthusiasm for strengthening ties between the two countries and tackling various global issues collectively.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew, on Friday, met with His Majesty King Charles III at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk for a bilateral visit. During the meeting, both the leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, including sustainability, environment, youth advocacy and education.

While sharing glimpses of this highly significant meeting on his official Facebook account, PM Drew said, “His Majesty’s passion for advancing all of the discussed issues is evident. We pledged to continue working together for a better and more sustainable world. I wish him and his family well.”

Notably, this marks the first time in King Charles III’s reign that he received a foreign official in Sandringham House instead of Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle. St. Kitts and Nevis is a Commonwealth Realm where King Charles III is the monarch and head of state.

Today, I had the pleasure of visiting His Majesty King Charles III at Sandringham Estate, where we discussed matters of mutual interest, including sustainability, the environment, youth advocacy, and education. His Majesty's passion for advancing these issues is evident.



The meeting took place as Prime Minister Drew was in the British Capital for an official business trip to attend the significant dialogue on the Future of Citizenship By Investment from January 20 to 22, 2025, where he along with the other heads from the OECS nations discussed their Citizenship By Investment Programmes and talked about strengthening the integrity, sustainability, and strategic vision of CBI programmes within the region.

St Kitts and Nevis and the United Kingdom have maintained strong diplomatic relations since several decades now and the latter also has an embassy in the Federation while St Kitts and Nevis also maintains a high commission in London. The embassies play a vital role in fostering ties and addressing the concerns of nationals living in both United Kingdom and the island nation.

Both the countries are focused on fostering bilateral relations, addressing each other’s concerns, enhance cooperation on trade, security and cultural exchange, provide consular support and facilitate economic ties.