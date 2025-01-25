Sunday, 26th January 2025
Facebook Instagram X Mail

PM Drew meets King Charles III at Sandringham, discusses matters of mutual interest

In the meeting, Prime Minister Drew shared his enthusiasm for strengthening ties between the two countries and tackling various global issues collectively.

Saturday, 25th January 2025

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew, on Friday, met with His Majesty King Charles III at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk for a bilateral visit. During the meeting, both the leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, including sustainability, environment, youth advocacy and education.  

While sharing glimpses of this highly significant meeting on his official Facebook account, PM Drew said, “His Majesty’s passion for advancing all of the discussed issues is evident. We pledged to continue working together for a better and more sustainable world. I wish him and his family well.” 

During the meeting, Prime Minister Drew also express his enthusiasm in strengthening the collaboration between the two countries and working on various international issues collectively.  

Notably, this marks the first time in King Charles III’s reign that he received a foreign official in Sandringham House instead of Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle. St. Kitts and Nevis is a Commonwealth Realm where King Charles III is the monarch and head of state. 

The meeting took place as Prime Minister Drew was in the British Capital for an official business trip to attend the significant dialogue on the Future of Citizenship By Investment from January 20 to 22, 2025, where he along with the other heads from the OECS nations discussed their Citizenship By Investment Programmes and talked about strengthening the integrity, sustainability, and strategic vision of CBI programmes within the region. 

St Kitts and Nevis and the United Kingdom have maintained strong diplomatic relations since several decades now and the latter also has an embassy in the Federation while St Kitts and Nevis also maintains a high commission in London. The embassies play a vital role in fostering ties and addressing the concerns of nationals living in both United Kingdom and the island nation.  

Both the countries are focused on fostering bilateral relations, addressing each other’s concerns, enhance cooperation on trade, security and cultural exchange, provide consular support and facilitate economic ties.  

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Perry Christie announcing his retirement.
Uncategorised

Christie chooses retirement after Bahamas election loss

Saturday, 25th January 2025

Uncategorised

International applicants show interest in protecting their IP rights in S...

Saturday, 25th January 2025

Uncategorised

US to Name Ambassador to Sudan for First Time in 23 Years, Says Pompeo

Saturday, 25th January 2025

Uncategorised

Indonesia picks area on Borneo island as new capital  

Saturday, 25th January 2025

Uncategorised

13 people and over 2 million cattle killed while many missing as a storm...

Saturday, 25th January 2025

Prime Minister of Dominica Dr Roosevelt Skerrit
Uncategorised

Dominica is using CBI funds to pay off debts: PM Roosevelt Skerrit

Saturday, 25th January 2025

Meet Nekirah Nicholls National Carnival Queen Pageant contestant
Uncategorised

St Kitts and Nevis: Meet Nekirah Nicholls National Carnival Queen Pageant...

Saturday, 25th January 2025

8-year-old Trinidadian Coryn Anaya Clarke featured in Forbes (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

8-year-old Trinidadian Coryn Anaya Clarke featured in Forbes

Saturday, 25th January 2025