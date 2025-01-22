St Kitts and Nevis: PM Drew participates in special dialogue on CBI at Wilton Park London

This Wilton Park dialogue brought together leaders from Eastern Caribbean states who are running CBI programmes along with relevant regional and global stakeholders, academic experts and senior representatives from other governments

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew, from January 20-22, 2025, participated in the ‘Future of Citizenship by Investment’ dialogue at Wilton Park, London, United Kingdom. As the Minister of Citizenship and Immigration, Dr Drew engaged in several high-level meetings and talked about the investment migration industry.

This important three-day discussion in the UK brought together leaders from Eastern Caribbean states which operates Citizenship by Investment programmes, along with relevant regional and global stakeholders, academic experts as well as senior representatives from other governments.

Reportedly, the Furure of Citizenship by Investment dialogue provided an ideal platform for stakeholders to further build on their understanding and clarify concerns of the CBI Programmes across the region. The dialogue further aimed at strengthening processes and the long-term vision and role of CBI programmes across the Eastern Caribbean.

Apart from this, the event strived at enabling more structured dialogue about emerging concerns about the role of Citizenship by Investment in the Eastern Caribbean countries, enhance the shared understanding of the risks generated by CBI to these nations and its international partners as well as examine the role of the new regional regulator for CBI which will be coordinated by the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank and paid for with CBI revenues.

During these meetings, Prime Minister Drew was joined by Attorney General Garth Wilkin and Calvin St Juste, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Citizenship by Investment Unit of St. Kitts and Nevis.

According to the information, the leaders also participated in a panel of Caribbean heads of government aimed at sharing perspectives on progress over the year and the long-term strategic vision for the CBI in their countries.

It is being said that the three-day event in the United Kingdom allowed the Caribbean heads to discuss the issues and lay a plan accordingly, in a move to further strengthen their respective CBI programmes.