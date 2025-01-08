Jamaica: 6-month pregnant woman found dead, wrapped in plastic bag

Jamaica police have arrested a suspect following the discovery of a pregnant woman's body, found trapped in a blue tarpaulin at Devon Pen main road in St Mary.

Jamaica: A pregnant woman was reportedly found dead at the Devon Pen main road in St Mary, trapped in a blue tarpaulin. Following investigations, Jamaica police has also taken a suspect into the custody.

Police officials stated that they had asked people to identify the woman, she was wearing a white coloured t-shirt. The initial reports suspected that the victim was in her late twenties, and had tattoos on thighs, chest and also right shoulder.

Soon after police launched an investigation, after multiple clues police got hold of the suspect, who is reported to be the victim’s husband. He was arrested during an operation conducted at his home located along Sligo Road off Mountain View Avenue in St Andrew, Jamaica.

Without revealing many details about the suspect, the police only made public that he is a bus driver, and the investigations are ongoing in the matter.

The police further said that they are carrying out checks at the residence which was being shared by the two. Meanwhile, the residents reported that they last saw the victim named ‘Jay’ alive on Saturday evening.

While the motive behind the killing remains, unknown police are actively conducting investigations and are questioning several persons of interest in this case including her husband and neighbours.

Meanwhile, the locals have expressed their anger over this tragic incident with several taking to Facebook and asking for justice.

A user named Daniele Williams said, “We want Justice for her we need it i know her from she a baby she from where i live in spain town this lil girl never pass me on the road and dont see morning are eveing she was a bright young girl and we wont stop pray till we get answer and Justice for her.”

Another user said, “How can someone commit such a cruel and vicious act and hope to walk free among decent people. God is not dead he's alive.”