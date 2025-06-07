Saturday, 7th June 2025
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Union vs. Government: Belize tax debate sparks public outcry

The claims made by Financial Secretary Joseph Waight on Thursday have sparked backlash from the union leaders.

Saturday, 7th June 2025

Belize: Unrest in Belize as the Public Sector Union continues to push back against the recent remarks concerning the tax increase that was one of the demands to come into play after 3% - 4% increase in wages. The Union accused the politicians of Belize of trying to turn the public against the union by implying that the Union’s demands will only increase the taxes of the Belize citizens and these claims are only used to scare people.

The claims that were made by the Financial Secretary Joseph Waight this Thursday have faced backlash from the union leaders.

He further added  that the union workers of the public sector have been the ones who have been carrying the financial burden of the country even through the rise of the cost increase, rise in wage tax, and freezes. 

All the while those at the top don’t face fair coverage in their taxes as the country’s tax burden is only kept on the middle and low class. The union continued to urge the government to have a system of tax payment based on what someone earns so that the majority of the taxes don’t fall to teachers and other public workers of the country.

Union requests for transparency

The Union requested that there be transparency and a comprehensive audit of the government spending before any discussion concerning a tax increase can be had. With the tensions high between the Government of Belize (GOB) and the Unions, the union specified that they are still open to having an honest conversation with the government without any of the threatening or intimidation through words that are designed to undermine the workers solidarity. 

Locals express disappointment 

The citizens of Belize have expressed their disappointment on how the government is responding to the case made, that instead of solving the problem at hand it has resulted in threatening the citizens with more taxes.

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Denzil Douglas.
Uncategorised

St Kitts ex PM Douglas invited to be member of DCMSSC of house of commons

Saturday, 7th June 2025

Uncategorised

Heavy rain cuts off Lodge Project from Lodge Village

Saturday, 7th June 2025

Singer Sherma Andrews handing over face-mass to Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith
Uncategorised

T&T: Singer Sherma Andrews gives handmade face-masks to COP

Saturday, 7th June 2025

4-year-old brutally beheaded in Trinidad, suspect in custody
Uncategorised

4-year-old brutally beheaded in Trinidad, suspect in custody

Saturday, 7th June 2025

Amber Shearer and Dongayla Dobson (alleged victims of rape)
Uncategorised

Bahamas: Pirate’s Cove denies allegations of failing to assist American w...

Saturday, 7th June 2025

Four Cruises docked at Antigua and Barbauda PC: Facebook
Uncategorised

Antigua and Barbuda welcomes 4 cruises simultaneously on Feb 14

Saturday, 7th June 2025

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Renowned hairstylist JaHair to host exclusive braiding class in St Kitts...

Saturday, 7th June 2025

Bahamas

Bahamas: Road accident takes life of a young cyclist

Saturday, 7th June 2025