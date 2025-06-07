Union vs. Government: Belize tax debate sparks public outcry

Belize: Unrest in Belize as the Public Sector Union continues to push back against the recent remarks concerning the tax increase that was one of the demands to come into play after 3% - 4% increase in wages. The Union accused the politicians of Belize of trying to turn the public against the union by implying that the Union’s demands will only increase the taxes of the Belize citizens and these claims are only used to scare people.

The claims that were made by the Financial Secretary Joseph Waight this Thursday have faced backlash from the union leaders.

He further added that the union workers of the public sector have been the ones who have been carrying the financial burden of the country even through the rise of the cost increase, rise in wage tax, and freezes.

All the while those at the top don’t face fair coverage in their taxes as the country’s tax burden is only kept on the middle and low class. The union continued to urge the government to have a system of tax payment based on what someone earns so that the majority of the taxes don’t fall to teachers and other public workers of the country.

Union requests for transparency

The Union requested that there be transparency and a comprehensive audit of the government spending before any discussion concerning a tax increase can be had. With the tensions high between the Government of Belize (GOB) and the Unions, the union specified that they are still open to having an honest conversation with the government without any of the threatening or intimidation through words that are designed to undermine the workers solidarity.

Locals express disappointment

The citizens of Belize have expressed their disappointment on how the government is responding to the case made, that instead of solving the problem at hand it has resulted in threatening the citizens with more taxes.