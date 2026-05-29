2026-05-29 18:01:39
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Two Christ Church men charged in fatal Oistins shooting in Barbados

Authorities identified the two accused as Christ Church residents as investigations into the matter continue.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Barbados: Two Christ Church men have been arrested and formally charged in connection with a fatal shooting that left one man dead and several others injured. The incident took place on April 6, 2026, at Oistins Bay Garden in Barbados.

The accused are 18-year-old Jaheim Canute Collins of Inch Marlow, Silver Sands, Christ Church; and 29-year-old Shane Anthony Burke, also known as Shane Anthony Greene of Ashby Land, Lodge Road, Christ Church. 

According to the Barbados Police Service (BPS), the two suspects have been charged with: 

  • the murder of Raul Clarke

  • two counts of wounding with intent Roger Belcon and Krystal Blagrove

  • three counts of endangering life

  • two counts of using a firearm without license

  • violent disorder which placed Reco Scantlebury, Akeem Carter and Jakeri Kinch in danger of death or serious bodily harm.

Collins and Burke appeared before Acting Magistrate Gayle Scott at Oistin Magistrates’ Court on Thursday May 28, 2026. They were not required to enter pleas to the charges against them as they are indictable offences which will be heard in the High Court.

During the hearing, they both denied their involvement in the crime. Collins said, “Police see me and put a murder charge on me. I ain’t know nothing about this,” while Burke commented, “My name get call on a murder charge and I ain’t murder nobody.”

The magistrate ordered that both the accused remain under police custody until their next court appearance scheduled on June 25, 2026. He further said that any application for bail must be presented before the High Court.

These are all indictable matters and the magistrates’ courts cannot hear them. This court cannot grant you bail on a murder charge and it cannot grant you bail on a firearm offence. So you will be remanded into custody. Your attorney can apply for bail at the High Court,” said Acting Magistrate Gayle Scott.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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