Dominica: Marigot Fisheries Complex could become major economic hub, Says PM Skerrit

The meeting, held on Thursday, May 21, 2026, sought to reassure local fishers and vendors that the proposed port operations would not interfere with fishing activities or affect their livelihoods.

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit continued consultations with stakeholders regarding the proposed designation of the Marigot Fisheries Complex as an official port of entry during a second major consultation held in Marigot.

The recent meeting, held on Thursday, May 21, 2026, aimed to assure local fishers and vendors that the proposed port operations would not disrupt fishing activities or negatively impact their livelihoods.

The Prime Minister emphasised on how the operationalization of the Marigot Fisheries Complex as an official port of entry would create new opportunities for the local Marigot and Northeast communities without negatively affecting their livelihoods. He noted that the port is expected to serve as a major step toward economic and business growth in the area.

Sharing the development on Facebook, he said, “I assured the fishers that port operations will not negatively impact their livelihoods or disrupt their regular activities. Instead, this is intended to create new opportunities while supporting the continued growth and development of the fishing sector in Marigot and the wider northeast.”

This meeting was a follow up of the previous meeting held on May 6, 2026, during which PM Skerrit discussed the plans to establish the Marigot Fisheries Complex as an official port of entry in Marigot and discussed its potential to improve access for the visitors and vessels. He further explained that the initiative is expected to support economic activity across the Northeast and beyond Marigot while creating new opportunities for local businesses and service providers.

Citizens praised and expressed support for the Prime Minister in the comment section of his Facebook post and noted that the stakeholder meetings helped fishers, the village council, local committees and residents better understand the initiative. The consultations also provided an opportunity for participants to clear their doubts and concerns regarding the potential impact of the port on their livelihoods.

A user named Malik Lewis commented, “Some people always talking but Skerrit out here actually doing the work” while another user named Omari Lewis also commented, “Marigot moving up in the world big up the government for this one.”