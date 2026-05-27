Nine charged after American tourist brutally beaten and robbed in Barbados

The Barbados Police Service (BPS) said that the incident took place on May 17, 2026, after an American visitor tried to recover a gold chain that was allegedly snatched from his neck.

Barbados: A total of nine suspects, six men and three juveniles, have been arrested and charged in connection with the assault and robbery of a 25-year-old tourist near Savvy On The Bay on Bay Street.

The Barbados Police Service (BPS) said that the incident took place on May 17, 2026, after an American visitor tried to recover a gold chain that was allegedly snatched from his neck. He was then attacked by a group near a popular entertainment area near the beach.

The accused are - Joshua Greg Belgrave of St. Hill Road, Carrington Hall (21); Addagio Marlon Bostic of Laynes Gap, Martindales Road (18); Leonardo Ricardo Allsopp of Grassfield Gap near Stevenson Road, Delamare Land (26); Chad Seon Codrington of Licorish Village, My Lords Hill (18); Donte Ricardo Sealy of Carrington Village, Murrals Road (18); and Seth Ethan Nathaniel of Blackmans Road, Carrington Village (23). Meanwhile, the identities of the three juveniles have not been made public due to their age.

The nine suspects were charged for causing serious bodily harm, multiple counts of robbery, and violent disorder. They appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Douglas Frederick at District 'A' Magistrates' Court on May 26.

The police said that the tourist sustained several fractures and was hospitalized in serious condition before being discharged on May 19.

During the court hearing, defense attorneys requested a bail application. They stated that some defendants were either employed or enrolled in a school. Attorney Rasheed Belgrave disclosed that his client, Leonardo Ricardo Allsopp, has been an air conditioning technician for more than a year. He also worked at places like Hotel Indigo.

Other attorneys said that their clients worked as steel benders and maritime laminators. One of the suspects is a 16-year-old form student, who may miss his CXC examinations if kept in custody.

The defense also recommended certain bail conditions such as a dusk-to-dawn curfew, daily reporting to the police station, surrendering all their travel documents, and restriction from going to the Bay Street area.

The court denied him bail due to the seriousness of the charges. The defendants were ordered to be taken to Dodds prison until their next court hearing on June 23.