Barbados crowned Best Worldwide Destination at ITTN Awards in Dublin

Barbados wins big at the ITTN Awards in Dublin after the country was crowned Best Worldwide Destination by members of the Irish travel industry on November 30 Barbados’s independence.

Elan Mottley, Director UK and Ireland at BTMI, present at the award in Ireland shared that the team is delighted by the recognition that it received and remains committed to welcoming even more visitors to the island nation.

To experience the warmth, culture and beauty that Barbados provides, Senior BDO, Stacey Hutchinson, added that this win also celebrates Ireland and Barbados's valued partnerships with Irish travel agents and tour operators whose support helps create unforgettable Barbados experiences.

In a social media post announcing the good news for the island nation, the Barbados Tourism Market Inc team noted that they have been actively engaging with Irish consumers, media and trade partners at events across Ireland and the UK.

Further strengthening their presence and connections in the important market.

They further highlighted that getting to Barbados from Ireland has now become easier, with convenient connections through London, Manchester and Amsterdam on Virgin Atlantic, British Airways, Aer Lingus and KLM making it more easier for visitors from the UK and Ireland, to visit the island nation.