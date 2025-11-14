Trinidad: Autopsy confirms businessman Vishnu Lalla was executed, police officer among suspects 

Police reports indicate that the autopsy of Lalla, from Dairy Road, Windsor Park, California, revealed that the businessman’s kidnapping was largely unrelated to the $100,000 ransom initially demanded.

Trinidad and Tobago: An autopsy report has confirmed that 63-year-old businessman Vishnu Lalla was executed with a single bullet to the head. The report was released as investigators continue to probe his kidnapping and murder case, with a police officer among three suspects currently detained.

Reports indicate that the victim was kidnapped around 6:50 p.m. on Saturday, November 8, along with his grey Toyota Hilux (TCS 9822), which was seen speeding away from his property. Approximately 30 minutes after his disappearance, a call was made from his phone demanding $100,000 for Lalla’s safe return.

Reportedly, Lalla’s kidnappers agreed and accepted only $50,000 for his safe return after it was dropped off near a substation along Esperanza Road, Couva. However, the following day, Lalla’s burnt van was discovered along a dirt track off Pierre Road, George Street, Esperanza Village, along with his body which was later found in nearby bushes.

The police immediately launched an investigation into the brutal murder of the notable businessman, and apprehended three suspects, one of which being a police officer.

The detectives from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU) then continued to piece together the chain of events leading to Lalla’s brutal death.

Following the autopsy results, they found that Vishnu Lalla died of a bullet wound with investigators suggesting that he had already been killed before the $50,000 ransom amount was paid and that the true motive of his abduction and murder had little to do with the $100,000. Lalla is expected to be laid to rest on Thursday, November 13th, 2025.