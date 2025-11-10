Trinidad: Police probe kidnapping and brutal murder of 63-year-old Vishnu Lalla

About 30 minutes later, an unknown man reportedly called from Lalla’s phone, demanding $100,000 by midnight for his safe return, the police report stated.

Trinidad and Tobago: Police have launched an investigation into the brutal murder of 63-year-old Vishnu Lalla, who was found dead in a bushy area at Brechin Castle, Couva, on Sunday, November 9th, 2025.

According to police reports, at around 6:50 p.m., Lalla of Dairy Lane, Windsor Park, California, was attending to animals outside his home when his grey Toyota Hilux van, registration number TCS 9822, was seen speeding away from the property, reportedly with him inside.

The police report added that about 30 minutes later, an unknown man called from Lalla’s phone and demanded $100,000 by midnight for his safe return.

Approximately two hours later, residents of Pierre Road, off George Street in Esperanza Village, reportedly heard a loud explosion and alerted the authorities. When police and fire officers arrived at the scene, they discovered Lalla’s Toyota Hilux van engulfed in flames along a dirt road, with Lalla’s burning body reportedly inside the burning vehicle.

The police officers retrieved the body from the vehicles and took it to the hospital where it is awaiting a post mortem examination.

Police officers immediately launched an investigation into the case, with Crime Scene Investigators and officers from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit visiting the site where the body was found and continuing their enquiries.

According to investigators, a portion of the ransom had already been paid when Lalla’s body was discovered. Furthermore, they believe the 63-year-old man may have been murdered even before the ransom amount was demanded.

Reports suggest that the kidnapping may not have been motivated by money, as Lalla’s Toyota Hilux van, worth more than the demanded ransom, was found torched.

The police have reportedly removed the vehicle to the Special Evidence Recovery Unit (SERU) for processing. Furthermore, the police are reportedly holding a cop among two in connection to the kidnapping and killing of 63-year-old Vishnu Lalla.

This is a developing story, stay with WIC News as we uncover what truly happened and led to the death of Vishnu Lalla.