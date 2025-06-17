Belize: 13-year-old Lizzie Suntecum vanishes after school lunch break, feared kidnapped

The teenager has been missing since morning with the family members urging the locals to keep an eye out for her

Belize: A desperate search by the family of 13-year-old Lizzie Yamilet Suntecum is underway after the Standard 5 student at San Jose Roman Catholic School failed to return to class earlier today.

According to family members, the teenager left her residence in the morning and was believed to have arrived at school however at around 1 pm, when her classmates came back to class after the lunch break, the teacher noticed that Lizzie was missing.

It is being suspected by the teachers that the child was taken by individuals in a white coloured car. Unconfirmed reports suggest that a woman carrying a baby along with a male individual were in the vehicle which might have taken her.

Notably, the child is a resident of Melchor in Belize and travels to San Jose Succotz, Cayo District for her school daily. Her family reported that she is 13 years old and was last seen wearing her school uniform.

The family has also made a report with the police officials who are now urging the locals to help. “Anyone who has seen Lizzie or has any information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the nearest police station immediately.if you know about the 13-year-old kindly text or call Missing person Belize Person at +501-610-6094 or 911 an official report have been made,” said the authorities.

Her disappearance has sent shockwaves across the community with locals praying for her safe return.

“Lord please watch over her and keep her safe until she reunites with her family safely,” said a user named Sonia Singh while another user suggested, “She looks like a sad little girl. Maybe she wasn't treated good where she was. I hope the authorities take her to a psicologist or a counselor to know the reason why she left. she also looks much younger than 13.”