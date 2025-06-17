Tuesday, 17th June 2025
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Belize: 13-year-old Lizzie Suntecum vanishes after school lunch break, feared kidnapped

The teenager has been missing since morning with the family members urging the locals to keep an eye out for her

Tuesday, 17th June 2025

Belize: A desperate search by the family of 13-year-old Lizzie Yamilet Suntecum is underway after the Standard 5 student at San Jose Roman Catholic School failed to return to class earlier today.  

According to family members, the teenager left her residence in the morning and was believed to have arrived at school however at around 1 pm, when her classmates came back to class after the lunch break, the teacher noticed that Lizzie was missing.  

It is being suspected by the teachers that the child was taken by individuals in a white coloured car. Unconfirmed reports suggest that a woman carrying a baby along with a male individual were in the vehicle which might have taken her.  

Notably, the child is a resident of Melchor in Belize and travels to San Jose Succotz, Cayo District for her school daily. Her family reported that she is 13 years old and was last seen wearing her school uniform. 

The family has also made a report with the police officials who are now urging the locals to help. “Anyone who has seen Lizzie or has any information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the nearest police station immediately.if you know about the 13-year-old kindly text or call Missing person Belize Person at +501-610-6094 or 911 an official report have been made,” said the authorities.  

Her disappearance has sent shockwaves across the community with locals praying for her safe return.  

“Lord please watch over her and keep her safe until she reunites with her family safely,” said a user named Sonia Singh while another user suggested, “She looks like a sad little girl. Maybe she wasn't treated good where she was. I hope the authorities take her to a psicologist or a counselor to know the reason why she left. she also looks much younger than 13.” 

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

St Kitts police to schedule autopsy on body of Jelani Liburd

Tuesday, 17th June 2025

Uncategorised

Line-up finalized for St Kitts Music Festival 2019

Tuesday, 17th June 2025

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (centre), provides details about the information and communications technology (ICT) system.
Uncategorised

Jamaica plans to roll out US$8.4 mn ICT system by Sept

Tuesday, 17th June 2025

Jamaica: Masked gunman fatally attacks female security guard in home invasion (Representative Image)
Uncategorised

Jamaica: Masked gunman fatally attacks female security guard in home inva...

Tuesday, 17th June 2025

Cat 4 Hurricane Beryl strands team India in Barbados due to airport shutdown
Uncategorised

Cat 4 Hurricane Beryl strands team India in Barbados due to airport shutd...

Tuesday, 17th June 2025

Spirit Airlines resumes services to Haiti after two months due to gang violence (PC - Facebook)
Caribbean

Spirit Airlines resumes services to Haiti after two months due to gang vi...

Tuesday, 17th June 2025

Saint Kitts and Nevis

St Kitts and Nevis: Minister Duggins calls for tackling NCDs via sports d...

Tuesday, 17th June 2025

Jamaica

Jamaica: 6-month pregnant woman found dead, wrapped in plastic bag

Tuesday, 17th June 2025