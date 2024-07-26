St Kitts and Nevis: Minister Duggins calls for tackling NCDs via sports during 11th CSMM

St. Kitts and Nevis: Minister of Sports, Samal Duggins was honoured to be part of the highly significant 11th Commonwealth Sports Ministers Meeting in Paris. He spoke on a critical issue during the meeting which was tackling Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) through sport and physical activity.



The Minister emphasised during the address that how sports can be a game changer in the fight against NCDs such as diabetes, obesity as well as heart disease.



Duggins stressed that not only do sports improve physical health, but they also boost the mental well-being of an individual while reducing stress and strengthening community bonds.



During the meeting, the minister also called for a united effort to address this major challenge, highlighting the significance of collaborations across borders and between various sectors. He noted that by sharing resources and expertise, it is possible to create impactful and sustainable initiatives that benefit everyone.



"Together, we can make a significant impact on the health and well-being of our citizens," noted the Minister.



This significant meeting was held on the sidelines of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in France under the theme "Building Inclusive and Resilient Societies through Sports.



Hosted by the Government of Canada, the meeting brought together 56 member nations of the Commonwealth along with Sports Ministers, partner organisations, civil society as well as policymakers to discuss the importance of sports in boosting sustainable development.



Not only this, but the Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Patricia Scotland, welcomed the ministers to the meeting and noted, "Together, we can harness the power of sport to build inclusive and resilient societies and transform the lives of 2.7 billion citizens across our Commonwealth."



She further expressed her pride in seeing member governments endorse the Commonwealth Sport Declaration on Reconciliation and Partnership with Indigenous people while reaffirming the significance of respect and protection of human rights in sport.



The participation of St Kitts and Nevis Minister Samal Duggins in this highly significant meeting showcases the small island's increasing presence among the international leaders.