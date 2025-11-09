Trinidad and Tobago: Four teenagers arrested for robbing 78-year-old man in Guaico

Officers intercepted the stolen vehicle near Santa Rosa Traffic Lights, recovering all items and taking the teenagers into custody.

Trinidad and Tobago: Four teenagers were taken into police custody following the robbery of a 78-year-old man at his home along Guaico Tamana Road, Guaico, on Thursday, November 6, 2025.

Police have arrested a 17-year-old and 18-year-old of Petit Bourg, 19-year-old of San Juan, and a 16-year-old of Mt. Hope in connection to the robbery of a 78-year-old man after he arrived at his residence.

According to police reports, following the elderly arrival on his property in a Nissan AD Wagon, the 78-year-old was approached by the four assailants who attempted to rob him.

The assailants stole his Samsung A13 phone, along with his household keys before fleeing the scene in a black Toyota Aqua, Reg# PEE- 2695.

After the incident, Officers of the Emergency Response Patrol intercepted the vehicle near the Santa Rosa Traffic Lights, and recovered all the stolen items from the teenage boys. Before arresting them for safety and taking them into custody. Enquiries are reportedly ongoing by PC Pearie.

The citizens of Trinidad and Tobago have taken to Facebook to comment on the incident.

With some commending the police for their arrest with one user by the name of Partaph Ken Lallee commenting, “Great job ttps for arresting these pests. all of them should have been in body bags.that would have been4 or 5 pests less.”

While others have wondered if they are the same assailants involved in other crimes as some took to ask, “Wonder if they had anything to do with the mister that was found dead as well. Plus look how far they came from to do this crime. How did they reach to Sangre Grande?” “Wonder if is the same ones that rob in the fire station.”

Another by the username of Janet C McAlister Hernandez wrote, “Petit Bourg....my Community, I might have known their parents because that's where I lived...imagine going all that way to rob an aged person or anyone else they might have come in contact with...what a shame!!!”