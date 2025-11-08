Trinidad: Carib Brewery workers arrested for staging fake kidnapping and robbery

Police reports indicate that on November 3, 2025, two Carib Brewery employees claimed they were victims of an armed robbery while transporting beverages.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 42-year-old truck driver Adwin Edwards and 20-year-old loader Antwona Pierre have been arrested after the two allegedly staged their own kidnapping and robbery on Monday. Investigators have described it as an elaborate plan to steal a truckload of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

According to police reports, the incident took place around 8:06 a.m. on Monday, November 3, 2025, after the two employees of Carib Brewery claimed that they were victims of an armed robbery while they were on route transporting beverages for Carib Brewery.

Edwards, of Upper Bushe Street, Petit Bourg, and Pierre, of Maitagual, San Juan, reported that the robbery occurred while they were driving along Ramatally Trace, when a gold Nissan Almera blocked their path.

A short, stocky man of African descent, wearing a black hat and vest, then exited the car armed with a firearm and announced a robbery. The suspect allegedly forced the two men to drive to the Munroe Road Recreation Ground.

When they arrived, multiple vehicles, including a white Kia K2700 and a blue three-ton truck also arrived and the assailant ordered them to offload the beverages from their vehicle to the two vehicles present. Edwards and Pierre reported to the police that they did what they were told and were then released a short while later near Tee Jay Supermarket, Munroe Road.

Following their reports, police launched an investigation into the incident by interviewing several individuals, reviewing CCTV footage, and retracing the reported route.

However, after detailed investigations led by WPC Joseph, PC Blackman, and PC Raphael, officers determined that the statements provided were inconsistent, concluding that the entire kidnapping and robbery story had been fabricated by the two workers.

Upon completion of the investigation, both Edwards and Pierre were arrested for making a false report to the police, as they had allegedly orchestrated the entire heist themselves and filed false reports to conceal the staged theft.