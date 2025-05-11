US deports Guyanese comedian Odessa Primus over alleged ties to gold smuggling Mohameds

Primus traveled to New York on a B1/B2 visa but was escorted out by US authorities for interrogation, with her mobile phone seized.

Guyana: Comedian Odessa Primus had her visa cancelled by the US authorities and immediately sent back to Guyana for having connections with the Mohammeds. The comedian who travelled to USA was interrogated by the authorities before she was sent back to her home country last night.

As per reports, Primus went to New York over a visitor B1/B2 visa, however, upon arrival she was escorted out by US authorities for interrogations, where her mobile phone was also seized. She was interrogated at the JFK International Airport on Friday morning and was mostly questioned about her ties with Nazar and Azruddin Mohamed, who are prominent Guyanese Businessmen.

Following the interrogations, the US authorities cancelled her US visa and deported her back to Guyana. Upon arrival, she met with a media scrutiny at the Guyanese airport, where she seemed to be frustrated. While no official statement has been released by the US or Guyanese authorities or Primus yet, it has to be noted that the comedian reshared a social media post from one of the concerned Guyanese who claimed herself as a former journalist.

While sharing the message, Primus confirmed it as ‘Correct’ citing that she agreed with the beliefs. The message pointed out the journalist’s behaviour at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), which was regarded as ‘embarrassing’.

The user stated that Primus being deported back is a major concern for the media, while many other important issues are not tackled. She emphasized on a detailed 11 points long list consisting of corruption and unresolved cold cases to human trafficking, violence and more.

Primus being deported back comes out as a shocking news, not just for her but for Guyana as well, as it confirms that how US authorities are actively investigating into the Mohammed’s case. The comedian has been sharing a close personal relationship with the Mohamed family, and she often shares images of her visiting them on social media.

The Mohameds and their businesses, the Mohamed’s enterprise is being accused of smuggling over 10,000 kilograms of gold from customs declarations between 2019-2023, which costed Guyana more than US$ 50 million in evaded taxes. The US government has warned that any individuals and entities doing business with the Mohameds may face secondary charges.

This has also to be noted that recently, Roshan Khan was also stopped by the US authorities and questioned by them over his association with the Mohameds. While he was later released, the consequences in Primus case’ were severe.