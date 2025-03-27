Guyana: Billionaire Mohammed pees himself after angry villagers chase him out of Corentyne

Guyana: Billionaire entrepreneur from Guyana, Azruddin Mohammed reportedly peed in his pants out of fear after villagers in Letter Kenny, Corentyne area chased him out of the community on Tuesday. This comes as the business is aiming to run for the post of the President in the upcoming general elections.

Reports indicate that Mohammed has been visiting areas that traditionally support the People's Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C), which is the ruling party. However, he faced strong rejection from villagers in Letter Kenny, Corentyne, who were heard shouting that they are not buying his ‘political play.’

The villagers also emphasised that they will not be fooled and were heard shouting, “We want Irfaan Ali, we want PPP.” Villagers stand firm, chanting 'We Want Irfaan Ali, We Want PPP' as they reject Azruddin Mohammed. According to a source, the businessman, who had been sanctioned by the United States for alleged tax evasion related to gold smuggling was invited by the residents, but his visit resulted in a total chaos. The source added that after people began to gather and told him that he could not fool them and asked that he leave, he spent some time in one of the residents’ homes with a couple of people.

Sometime after that, with the people still protesting outside, he decided to leave and while on the road, people began shouting at him and told him he was a murdered following which the embattled businessman peed in his pants.

“While he was scheduled to go to another area, but after the incident, he went straight to Dr. Ramayya's place to change following which he they left the region," the source said.

The source further disclosed that Dr. Ramayya as well as Charles Sugrim, who invited the businessman to the region, reportedly ditched him when a large crowd started to call for Mohamed to leave the area.

"We were also told that he wants to visit all villages in this region to campaign because he told some of the people here in the region that he plans to announce on Independence Day that he will be joining the race with AFC. It was also said that he would spend as much money as he could on the people in this region to buy their votes, but as you can see for yourself, the people aren't stupid," the source further explained.

Meanwhile, it was revealed that Mohamed’s recent visit to Belvedere, Corentyne, may have contributed to the growing distrust. During that meeting, he reportedly promised some part-time workers in attendance a payment of $100,000 each—a promise he ultimately failed to deliver on.