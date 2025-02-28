CARICOM extends ‘25 by 2025’ food security initiative to 2030, adds new goals

The 25 by 2025 initiative of CARICOM, which targeted the reduction of the Caribbean’s region’s more than $6 billion food import bill by 25 percent by year-end has now been extended to 2030.

While making the official announcement last week President of Guyana and Lead Head of Government with responsibility for agriculture and food security in the CARICOM Quasi Cabinet Irfaan Ali said that new goals have also been added to this initiative.

He acknowledged the significant progress that was made till date under this initiative and pointed towards the devastating consequences of Hurricane Beryl on the crucial agriculture sector and continuing international supply chain disruptions.

Talking about the initiative, Dr Ali said that there been significant progress and if one look at 2022 to the end of November 2024, there has been a 24 percent increase in food production across the Caribbean region.

According to him, there have been significant investments in infrastructure to support food production whether it is cold storage, farm to market access roads, loan approval, solar dryer facilities, establishment of diary facilities and much more. He further emphasised that there has been major increase in private sector investment and lending in the agriculture sector and the food production chain within the region.

Given the present situation, he said that region has established a holistic framework to build a sustainable, resilient and competitive industry and food system that will encourage participation, especially, of young people and women.

He announced the expansion of 25 by 25 to 2030 noting that, “The Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture identified six projects to support the expansion building capacity for Caribbean Agriculture, extension services and Handson adaptive capacity of coastal communities and establishment of a digital fabrication lab, diversifying the Caribbean fruit crop industry and a bioeconomic model in organic waste management, and finally improve water security and climate resilience.”

He added that as a result of this holistic approach, the CARICOM will now be expanding the focus to achieving not only food security, but resilience, sustainability and enhanced technology.

Dr Ali highlighted that the 2030 Food Security agenda will also incorporate a tech driven agricultural sector, and includes greater participation from women and young people.

President Irfaan Ali further described the current period in Caricom as critical, not just from a trade and geopolitical standpoint, but also regarding food production, food security and rising food prices.

He said, “This year also presents additional concerns with increased climate related challenges, rising transportation and logistics costs, and uncertainties in tariffs and trade rules. All of this will directly influence food costs, both globally and within the Caribbean.”