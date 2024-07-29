Friday, 9th August 2024
Guyana receives international accolades for booming tourism sector in 2024

Travel and Tourism in Guyana is on rise. The country received Seven Awards, International Recognitions & Nominations in the year 2024, signals of great tourism.

Monday, 29th July 2024

Guyana: Travel and Tourism in Guyana  is on rise. The country received significant recognition that marks the signal of great tourism in the nation. 

The country received Seven Awards, International Recognitions & Nominations in the year 2024. The list to the recognition is as follows-

  • PATWA Travel Awards for Destination of the year- Ecological Tourism (South America)
  • PATWA Travel Awards for tourism Minister of the Year (South America)
  • Silver Place at the 4th Edition of WTM Latin America Responsible Tourism Awards under “Best Initiatives  for Indigenous Tourism and traditional communities.
  • Guyana got nominated for “Green Destination of the year’ at the Caribbean Green Awards
  • Guyana got nominated for the World Travel Awards, South America’s Responsible Tourism Award.
  • Iwokrama River Lodge was nominated as South America’s Leading Eco-Lodge at the WTM Responsible Tourism Awards
  • Guyana got nominated got nominated as a Leading Sustainable Destination by the World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality 

Such recognitions made the name of the country at global level, and has revealed the tourism standards that the nation holds. The name earned and popularity gained signals towards growth and development of the country in terms of tourism.

An epitome to this is the wish to travel the country from a citizen of India. A person named Navnit Bavishi on this quoted, “Hello, I am from India, I want to know about Guyana Travel.”

Considerably, a tour agency - Majestic Vocations International congratulated the nation- Guyana for the recognition gained. The agency added, “ I love this, Congratulations. We will be in Guyana next week with a group & would love to stop by to say hello & get the information for future group travels to Guyana.”

With all these recognitions, Guyana has unfolded a new ray of excitement among the citizens and the tourists. As it will foster the range of benefits to both as with the increased tourist arrivals, the business operations in the country will be on rise, leading towards living standards of the citizens.

Sasha Baptiste

