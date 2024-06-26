God told him to have sex with mother, she had to die to get house, states accused

Muzzammil Nisar of age 28 as been charged for assaulting his brother in law and sexual intercourse with his mother.

Guyana: Muzzammil Nisar of age 28, a resident of Lot 9 Area J Lusignan of East Coast Demerara has been charged for assaulting his brother in law and sexual intercourse with his mother.

The reports have stated that he allegedly told his mother that God asked him to have sex with her. Mother Anita Persuad and Brother-in-law, Altair Borges have been assaulted by their own family members.

The sources as well casted light that in one of the interviews after the incident happened, the sister of accused mentioned that it was Saturday around 5:40pm, when his mother had an argument concerning the property.

During that argument, he said to his mother, “ God told him to have sex with her and that she had to die in order for him to get house.”

While narrating the entire incident, she added that her son as well was present with her mother when he said such things to mother. And, he pelt a hammer on her while her husband tried all his best to save her.

As the situation was not in the control, they filed a report at the Vigilance Police Station. And, she said, “He pulled me to carry me in the car and stabbed my daughter’s already injured father. Allied Medical Lab couldn’t do the stitch, so he had to go till down public, which caused him to lose a lot of blood. I can’t even look at him without crying.”

She also disclosed the situations of the times when she was barely in the first trimester of her pregnancy. She mentioned that Muzzammil choked her with the intention to kill her. And, his attacks with the time were getting more and more violent.

With all such things happening with her, she is demanding justice for herself and her family. She is extending an appeal to the public that in case anyone gets any kind of information she must come forward. This is so he can be controlled.

He is currently on run and if he can do such things to the family, he is a danger to other people.