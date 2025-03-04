Guyana: National Ramadan Village 2025 opens with unity, President Ali joins Iftar

The National Ramadan Village in Guyana, open every weekend during Ramadan, is expected to be bigger this year.

Guyana: In observance of Ramadan month in Guyana, the National Ramadan Village was officially opened on February 27 at the Central Islamic Organization/ Muslim Youth Organization, Woolford Avenue. This event, in its 2nd year, will continue every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 4:30 pm throughout this month of Ramadan.

The officials said that this year is anticipated to be even more bigger than its inaugural launch last year. Other than the colourful ambience picturesque scenes families have a variety of shopping options. On sale are paintings, art, craft, traditional Muslim attire, jewellery, ornaments, sweets, snacks, desserts, signature teas including the Moroccan Ice Tea, as well as a variety of freshly grown fruits and vegetables.

According to the information, the village features a number of booths set up by local vendors, offering the visitors with a number of options to choose from to eat, drink and shop.

Also, the Guyana Tourism Authority’s booth will be offering delicious sweetmeats from Desiree's Creole Delights, Shelly's Sweet and Savory Treats, and Mala during this period and a special guest Salmah Hack will be joining the booth on March 7 and 8, 2025.

The opening ceremony on Thursday was joined by a number of Guyanese who came out to celebrate this auspicious occasion. Among them was President Dr Irfaan Ali who broke his fast and prayed with the gathering there. He also performed Iftar at the Ramadan Village.

Dr Ali emphasized the importance of unity and respect during the holy month of Ramadan at the opening ceremony of the National Ramadan Village 2025, at the Muslim Youth Organisation (MYO) complex on Woolford Avenue in Georgetown.

The President, who delivered the featured address at the opening event emphasized the principles of Islam including compassion and harmony and noted that the Quran prohibits contempt for other religions. He added that there is a need for internal reflection to achieve forgiveness, spiritual renewal and mercy.

Moreover, the significance of justice, was also highlight by the President, citing the Quranic principle that God loves those who are just.

Reflecting on the success of last year’s Ramadan Village, Dr Ali lauded the initiative for bringing together the Islamic community and the wider Guyanese family.

He expressed his confidence that this year’s event would build on that success, providing a space for shared celebration and reflection.

The President encouraged all citizens to embrace the spirit of Ramadan by fostering unity, compassion, and mutual respect, reinforcing the shared values that strengthen the nation.

Ramadan is observed by all Muslims across the globe as a month of fasting (sawm), prayer (Salah), reflection and community.