Guyana to abolish tolls at major river crossings from August 2025, sparking mixed reactions

The Head of State made the announcement to thousands at the Jagans' Memorial Monument in Corentyne, Berbice, to celebrate Dr Cheddi Jagan.

Guyana: President Dr Irfaan Ali over the weekend announced that his government is planning to abolish the tolls at the Demerara, Berbice and Wismar River crossings from August 1, 2025, onwards.

The Head of the State made the significant announcement to thousands of Guyanese who were gathered at the Jagans’ Memorial Monument on Sunday located at Babu Jaan in Corentyne, Berbice, Guyana to celebrate the legacy and life of the former President Dr Cheddi Jagan.

While the removal of the toll comes as a relief for the citizens, the Linden Mayor and Town Council Sharma Solomon has expressed his concerns saying that it will not be able to meet some of its financial obligations if the administration moves ahead with its plan to abolish tools attached to the Wismar Bridge.

It is being reported that the announcement presents an immediate financial challenge for the Council as the toll has previously contributed $6 million per month the budget of the council, which totals over $70 million every year. He said that the move is also expected to have an impact on salary increases.

During the event, President Ali highlighted that Dr Jagan remains a major source of inspiration for this government, particularly his focus on development for all citizens and residents of Guyana.

The President said that this is evident from his administration’s people-centered development policies across the nation, particularly in Region Six. These policies include investing more than $20 billion every year to safeguard the livelihoods of farmer and making more than $5.6 billion available to over 4000 new first-time workers, most of whom were women.

Dr Ali further highlighted other policies including increasing shrimp production in the region by more than 700%, the investment of more than $50 billion in the healthcare sector of the region, developing over 100km of roads and 200km of drainage and other investments that span across all sectors.

He outlined that Guyana has thousands of examples of policies that have directly benefited families, and the government is not seasonal in its approach to development and added, “We are your constant, we are your everyday, we are your reliable partner.”

This special event was also attended by Prime Minister Mark Phillips, Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, Cabinet Ministers and Government and several other regional officials.