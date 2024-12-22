Caribbean Airlines to launch four direct flights from Jamaica to Florida on high demand

The airline will offer four different flights between Jamaica and Florida, some at fares as less as USD 200 or at some cases only USD 160.

Following a major demand, the Caribbean Airlines is all set to launch a direct daily service between Jamaica and Florida from March 2025.

The airline will offer four different flights between Jamaica and Florida, some at fares as less as USD 200 or at some cases only USD 160.

Presently, the airline is only offering three flights a week from Jamaica, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays but from the Kingston Airport.

The 1 hour 55-minute-long flight will offer an average legroom of 30 inches and will allow passengers to charge their mobile devices using USB outlets.

The daily service would be major game changer as it will also expand to Montego Bay airport from March 7, 2025, onwards.

Both airports, situated on two opposite coasts of Jamaica will allow passengers to save their drive time, and choose their destination accordingly.

The airline further emphasised that these new services are a direct result of customer feedback and increased demand to travel on this route.

Not only this, but Caribbean airlines further noted that the flights between Montego Bay and Fort Lauderdale are open for sale and the first flight will be departing on March 7.

Schedule of Caribbean Airline’s flights between Jamaica and Florida

Flight number BW31 will depart from Kingston, Jamaica at 7:05 am and will arrive in Fort Lauderdale at 9 10 am

Flight number BW32 will depart from Fort Lauderdale at 10:55 am and will arrive at Montego Bay, Jamaica at 12:45 pm

Flight number BW33 will leave Montego Bay, Jamaica at 3:05 pm and will arrive in Fort Lauderdale at 4:55 pm

Flight number BW30 will depart Fort Lauderdale at 6:40 pm and will arrive in Kingston at 8:35 pm

Caribbean Airlines’ CEO looks forward to welcoming passengers on new route

While announcing the new services, CEO of Caribbean Airlines, Garvin Medera said that the airline is continuing its mission to connect the Caribbean and the re-introduction of a reliable frequency between Jamaica and Florida underscores the team’s commitment to the stakeholders.

He added that these flights will contribute highly to the strengthening of leisure and business markets and will allow travellers options when they fly.

The CEO noted that Caribbean Airlines is keen to welcoming passengers onboard to experience a comfortable as well as enjoyable travel experience.