JetBlue adds 2nd daily flight between Guyana and New York, launching June 12

Starting June 12, 2025, JetBlue will introduce a second daily flight between Guyana and New York, enhancing connectivity between the two destinations.

Guyana: JetBlue is set to expand its Caribbean service with the launch of a second daily flight between Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) in Georgetown (GEO), Guyana and John F Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York.

Beginning June 12, 2025, this seasonal daily flight will be the 2nd daily flight connecting the two destinations. This expansion will double the services being provided by JetBlue on this route and will provide travellers with significantly enhanced travel convenience.

While sharing the development, the airport authorities said that this underscores CJIA’s remarkable growth in recent years. They said that since 2020, the airport has more than doubled the number of global carriers serving Guyana, welcoming significant additions including Avianca Airlines, LIAT 2020, Sky High Dominicana, British Airways, InterCaribbean Airways and United Airlines.

Moreover, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is also set to begin operations between Amsterdam and Georgetown through St Maarten in June 2025, further improving the global connectivity of Guyana, especially with a direct link to Europe.

At present, CJIA is served by 12 global airlines, offering flights to 14 destinations. The airport has also seen a major passenger growth, recording a 17 percent increase last year and a 20 percent increase in passenger numbers so far in 2025, as compared to the same period in 2024.

Talking about the additional flight, CEO of CJIA Ramesh Ghir said that this addition of JetBlue’s 2nd daily flight is a testament for the strong growth being experienced at CJIA and the increasing demand for travel to and from Guyana.

He added that this expansion and the increase of new international carriers showcases the positive impact of the continued investment by the government in Air Service Development, which strives to provide additional travel options at affordable costs.

The CEO said that this growth is not just about numbers, it is about connecting Guyana to the world, boosting economic success and driving tourism development. This increased connectivity eases trade, investment and cultural exchange which will be contributing to the prosperity of the country.

Ghir further noted that the consistent increase in passenger traffic showcases the confidence of travellers and airlines in Guyana as a prime destination and strategic hub. He said that the team is committed to maintaining this momentum and ensuring CJIA remains a world class gateway for Guyana.