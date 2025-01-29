Fly nonstop from New York, Trinidad, Barbados to St Kitts this February; Fares from just US$ 120

These nonstop services throughout February will provide passengers with convenient access to the twin-island nation, offering the added benefit of affordable fares.

St Kitts and Nevis: International air-carriers including Delta, American and JetBlue and regional carrier Caribbean Airlines are offering one-way fares to St Kitts, starting at just USD $120 in February 2025. These airlines will offer nonstop services from New York, Trinidad and Barbados.

According to the information, these special fares will only be available on some days, allowing a number of passengers to take advantage of convenient and affordable services.

JetBlue will be offering its services from John F Kennedy, New York to Robert L Bradshaw International Airport, St Kitts and Nevis on February 4, 6, 25 and 27. The one-way fare on these days will start from just USD$ 120 while the round-trip fares will be from USD$ 273.

Also, American Airlines will be flying on February 3-6. 10-11, 18-19, 23-27, nonstop from John F Kennedy, New York to Robert L Bradshaw International Airport, St Kitts and Nevis, offering one-way tickets at USD$ 125 and round-trip tickets at USD$ 288.

Meanwhile, the regional carrier Caribbean Airlines will be offering its services throughout February, offering affordable to the locals of Trinidad, Barbados and St Kitts and Nevis. From Trinidad and Barbados, the airline will be offering direct flight to St Kitts with one-way tickets starting from US$ 205 and round-trip tickets starting from US$ 395.

Another international airline Delta will be offering direct flights from New York, with fares as low as US$ 120 for one way ticket while the round-trip ticket will cost around US$ 273.

With these nonstop services throughout the month of February will allow passengers to travel easily to the twin island nation and take benefit of the low fares on these flights. These airlines have once again showed their trust in the destination because of the continuous growth of St Kitts and Nevis among international travellers.

With its number of unique and exciting opportunities such as snorkelling and diving, hiking, infinity pools, visit to historic sites, mouthwatering local cuisine and much more, the island has seen a significant surge in arrivals and stay-over arrivals in 2024. These low-cost services in February is now anticipated to bring a significant push to the tourism figures.