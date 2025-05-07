Guyana: 67-year-old drowns in Toucan Mall Pool, CCTV rules out foul play

The deceased, Henry Gardener, was reportedly a relative of the facility owner where he was found dead.

Guyana: The body of a maintenance worker was found on Tuesday morning in the pool at Toucan Mall, located in Amelia’s Ward in Guyana. Police have identified the deceased as 67-year-old Henry Gardener, who allegedly lived on the same compound with other members of his family.

According to the information, the deceased is also said to be a relative of the owner of the facility inside which he was found dead.

Following the report of his drowning was made to the police, the authorities retrieved a CCTV footage which confirms that no foul play is involved, and he died due to drowning in the water. Police further reveal that the elderly man who was found dead in the Toucan Mall Pool in Linden appeared to have suffered a medical episode which led to the drowning.

The CCTV footage shows that the victim jumped into the empty pool right before 10 pm on Monday. While he was seen swimming to the other end of the pool, he was seen struggling to stay afloat in the water upon his return but eventually he went under the water.

WARNING 📷 SENSITIVE CONTENT

The moment Henry Gardener drowned at the Toucan Mall pool, located at Amelia's Ward, Linden.

CCTV footage shows him jumping into the pool and attempting to swim.

The body of the elderly man was discovered this morning. pic.twitter.com/sBchLIWnpS — WIC News (@WIC_News) May 7, 2025

The dead body of the 67-year-old was found by one of his relatives who sent looking for him at the facility after he was not seen in his quarter in the morning.

The officials removed the body and sent it to the nearest hospital and is awaiting a postmortem examination to determine the exact reason behind his death.

The incident which comes just days after 11-year-old Adrianna Younge was found dead in the swimming pool of the Double Day Hotel in Guyana has sparked online controversy with locals expressing their shock over the fact that a similar incident took place within a time frame of two weeks.

People are also saying that Gardener allegedly drowned himself to prove that Adriana Younge did not die at the double day hotel in Guyana.

Police have launched a full investigation into the death of Henry Gardener and is urging the locals to maintain peace and avoid causing any chaos throughout the same.