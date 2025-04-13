Harry Potter star Nick Moran undergoes life-saving surgery—hours before podcast premiere

British actor and filmmaker, Nick Moran, who is best known for his role as the sinister Scabior in the legendary Harry Potter film series was rushed to intensive car following a major surgery on Saturday. The 55-year-old actor was hospitalised just hours before his guest appearance on Terry Stone’s Criminal Connection Podcast which is scheduled to go live at 22:30 today.

According to the information, the actor’s sudden health crisis came as a surprise to his fans as he was recently seen wearing a neck brace which signalled that something is seriously wrong.

The report about the actor’s health came after Terry Stone who is also Moran’s good friend provided an update through Instagram. He reported that Nick was rushed into the hospital this week for a lifesaving surgery which may mean he could never talk or walk again.

In another post, he added that Moran has had major surgery and is recovering in the ICU. He further said that he is giving everyone a thumbs up but still needs everyone’s support, love and prayers. He further said that Nick Moran is now recovering at home from the surgery.

According to Stone, Nick Moran had been experiencing severe neck pain, and his girlfriend encouraged him to undergo tests, which revealed a spinal cord injury.

In an interview, Terry detailed the situation: "He is recovering, but the doctors have said he may never walk or talk again, which has been traumatic. He is not in the best of health." During the surgery, doctors removed four bones from Nick's neck and replaced them with artificial ones.

Terry updated fans, informing that the operation was a success and that Nick is now slowly talking and moving. He asked his followers to continue rooting for his friend's full recovery.

Notably, Nick Moran earned major recognition for playing the role of Scabior in the dark and twister snatcher in Harry Potter as well as the Deathly Hallows Part 1 and 2 and since then he has long been admired for his intense performances as well as on-screen presence. In addition to "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows," Nick Moran also appeared in films such as "Renegade" and "Suicide Mission."

The actor is now all set to appear on Terry Stone’s Criminal Connection Podcast on YouTube which was recorded a week ago. While the episode is already available in audio form across various social media platforms, but its video episode will go live on YouTube later today.

The Criminal Connection Podcast is hosted by Crime Actor and Producer Terry Stone and it delivers a unique insight into the nefarious underworld.