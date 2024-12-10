HBO Max to start production for Harry Potter series with new cast in summer 2025

The series is going to give a fresh look of the characters and is set to have seven seasons, each covering one book of Harry Potter series by J.K. Rowling.

Harry Potter TV series is set to start production next summer at the Warner Bros. studio in United Kingdoms, same as the Harry Potter films.

The series is going to give a fresh look of the characters and is set to have seven seasons, each covering one book of Harry Potter series by J.K. Rowling.

The series will be directed by Mark Mylod with showrunner Francesca Gardiner, who said that the series will go deep into the stories.

More than 30,000 people auditioned for the characters of Harry Potter, Ron, and Hermione during the open casting earlier this year.

The details of the series are still very limited but it is rumored to explore new stories and characters while giving deeper backstories to the main characters like Harry Potter.

New cast for Harry Potter HBO Max TV series

While there is not much information on the new cast for the TV series but there are some actors making headline for possible roles in the series after being approached by Warner Bros.

Mark Strong (The Penguin, Dune: Prophecy) to play Professor Dumbledore, Brett Goldstein (Shrinking) to act as Professor Hagrid, Sharon Horgan (Housebroken) to be casted for Professor McGonagall, and Paapa Essiedu (Gangs of London) to play Professor Snape.

No official statement or rumors for the actors to play the lead characters Harry, Ron, and Hermione are there but according to sources, more than 30,000 kids auditioned for these roles.

Production for the TV series

The series will be shot in the Warner Bros. Studios in UK with seven seasons, each season being related to one Harry Potter book.

As per the streaming period, if there are seven seasons for the series with each one airing one year apart, the series will end in the late 2030s.

According to sources, the series will be shot in the same locations as the films to give old Harry Potter fans something to reminisce about.

Harry Potter Original Movies

Harry Potter films are based on J.K. Rowling’s novels of the same name and was produced by Warner Bros. Pictures.

There are 8 films with Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001) being the first movie followed by Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002), Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), Harry Potter and the Order of Phoenix (2007), Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009), and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows 1 and 2 (2010-2011).

The films starred Daniel Radcliff as Harry Potter, Rupert Grint as Ron, Emma Watson as Hermione, and Tom Felton as Draco while Ralph Fiennes played the role of Lord Voldermort.

Harry Potter were directed by several directors with the first and second one being directed by Chris Columbus and David Yates directing the last 4 movies.