Vybz Kartel moves to US after prison release, says ‘Jamaica is not safe for me’

Jamaica: Dancehall superstar of Jamaica, Vybz Kartel, in a recent interview said that he is now living in Florida, United States. The revelation was made by the singer during his appearance on The Breakfast Club with hosts Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy Friday morning during a brief stop in New York.

During the event, Charlamagne Tha God asked Kartel if Jamaica was a safe space for him to which he replied, ‘Of course not’. He added, "I live in the United States, in Florida,” when asked if he was residing in Jamaica primarily.

Kartel was further asked whether it was the government of Jamaica or the people who made him feel uneasy about staying on the island, to which he clearly said ‘No’.

He added that he spent 13 years in prison and noted, “Like seriously, that it not a joke. I need to go out now and I am working.” According to Kartel Florida is good because it is a hub and one can go to New York or across the Atlantic, England or Los Angeles and it is a nice place in terms of geography, where once can just move.

Kartel, whose real name is Adidja Palmer said that he is not going back to those areas in Jamaica which he once used to visit. He noted that he is just staying out of trouble and don’t want to be in anything negative ever again which is why he is staying away from Jamaica.

Notably, Vybz Kartel was freed from prison last year on July 31 after serving 13 years behind bars in connection to homicide of his friend Clive ‘Lizard’ Williams. The United Kingdom Privy Council overturned his conviction and cited misconduct on the part of the jury following which the decision was upheld by Court of Appeal in Jamaica.

Soon after the singer was released from prison, he made a significant comeback to the music industry and won the hearts of his fans all over again. He released his new song ‘Str8 Vybz’ and also performed live in Jamaica on New Year’s Eve. The artist also has several concerts lined up for this year not only in the Caribbean but also beyond it.